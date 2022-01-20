Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

American Airlines flight to London forced to turn around over mask dispute

Oriana Gonzalez

Photo: Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

An American Airlines flight en route to London from Miami was forced to turn around about an hour into the trip due to a passenger "refusing to comply with the federal mask requirement," an airline spokesperson said Thursday.

State of play: The flight, which carried 129 passengers and 14 crew members, was about 500 miles into its over 4,000-mile journey when it was diverted back to the Miami International Airport.

  • The disruptive passenger has been placed on American Airlines' internal refuse list pending further investigation.
  • No customers or crew members were injured.

What they're saying: "The flight landed safely at MIA where local law enforcement met the aircraft. We thank our crew for their professionalism and apologize to our customers for the inconvenience," an American Airlines spokesperson said in a statement.

  • It was not immediately clear whether the passenger was arrested or charged upon landing.
  • The Miami-Dade Police Department did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Catch up fast: Last year, the Federal Aviation Administration announced a new "zero tolerance policy" toward unruly airline passengers, who could face fines of up to $35,000 and imprisonment for interfering with crew members.

  • Incidents involving unruly passengers on commercial flights increased during the pandemic.
  • In November, Attorney General Merrick Garland said he had directed Justice Department staff to prioritize the prosecution of federal crimes "occurring on commercial aircraft that endanger the safety of passengers, flight crews and flight attendants."

Go deeper

Dave Lawler
27 mins ago - World

Putin is challenging Ukraine's "right to exist," Blinken says

Blinken (L) speaks in Berlin on Thursday. Photo: Kay Nietfeld - Pool/Getty

Secretary of State Tony Blinken put the stakes of a Russian invasion of Ukraine in stark terms on Thursday, saying Vladimir Putin's threat is a direct challenge to Ukraine's "right to exist" as an independent country and a democracy.

What he's saying: “There’s been a lot of speculation about President Putin’s true intentions, but we don’t actually have to guess. He’s told us, repeatedly. He’s laying the groundwork for an invasion because he doesn’t believe Ukraine is a sovereign nation," Blinken said during a speech in Berlin.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Jared Kushner wants to Trump-proof his private equity future

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

Jared Kushner appears to have convinced the private equity market that he'll stick with his new firm, called Affinity Partners, even if his father-in-law returns to the White House.

The big picture: Private equity is littered with former presidential advisers and cabinet officials, and Trump's is proving to be no different.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Zachary Basu
2 hours ago - World

Ukraine president to Biden: "There are no minor incursions"

Photo: Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky responded on Thursday to President Biden's suggestion that a "minor incursion" by Russia may not draw the same response as a large invasion, which some in Kyiv saw as inviting Russian aggression.

What he's saying: "We want to remind the great powers that there are no minor incursions and small nations. Just as there are no minor casualties and little grief from the loss of loved ones. I say this as the President of a great power," Zelensky tweeted.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow