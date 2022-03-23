U.S. image soars across NATO countries
With President Biden flying to Brussels Wednesday for a NATO summit, his diplomacy in his first year produced big gains in overseas approval of U.S. leadership, Gallup found.
Why it matters: U.S. ratings in many countries matched or surpassed levels during the Obama years, including in Germany.
What they're saying: "Between 2020 and 2021, U.S. leadership saw double-digit gains ... in 20 out of the 27 NATO members that were surveyed both years," Gallup said.
- Lithuania was the only NATO member where U.S. approval fell (6 points).
I double-checked with Gallup about that outlier 82% U.S. approval in Albania.
- That's in line with previous years: Albania, along with Kosovo, usually leads European countries in approval of the U.S.
