U.S. image soars across NATO countries

Data: Gallup. Chart: Axios Visuals

With President Biden flying to Brussels Wednesday for a NATO summit, his diplomacy in his first year produced big gains in overseas approval of U.S. leadership, Gallup found.

Why it matters: U.S. ratings in many countries matched or surpassed levels during the Obama years, including in Germany.

What they're saying: "Between 2020 and 2021, U.S. leadership saw double-digit gains ... in 20 out of the 27 NATO members that were surveyed both years," Gallup said.

Lithuania was the only NATO member where U.S. approval fell (6 points).

I double-checked with Gallup about that outlier 82% U.S. approval in Albania.

That's in line with previous years: Albania, along with Kosovo, usually leads European countries in approval of the U.S.

