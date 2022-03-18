Skip to main content
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Second Amazon warehouse on Staten Island to hold union vote

Shawna Chen
Photo of people holding signs that call for unionizing against Amazon
Amazon workers and supporters hold signs after filing a petition requesting an election to form a union outside the National Labor Relations Board regional office in New York City on Oct. 25, 2021. Photo: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Amazon workers at a second Staten Island warehouse will vote in a union election in late April, labor union officials for the company said Friday.

Why it matters: The election is part of a wave of labor organizing at Amazon facilities across the U.S. Another Staten Island warehouse is already set to hold an in-person union vote from March 25 to 30.

Details: The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) approved the second union election earlier this month.

  • Workers will be able to vote in-person at the warehouse every day from April 25 to 29, except for April 26, an NLRB spokesperson told Axios.
  • Votes are scheduled to be counted on May 2.
