Amazon workers at a second Staten Island warehouse will vote in a union election in late April, labor union officials for the company said Friday.

Why it matters: The election is part of a wave of labor organizing at Amazon facilities across the U.S. Another Staten Island warehouse is already set to hold an in-person union vote from March 25 to 30.

Details: The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) approved the second union election earlier this month.