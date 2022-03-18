Second Amazon warehouse on Staten Island to hold union vote
Amazon workers at a second Staten Island warehouse will vote in a union election in late April, labor union officials for the company said Friday.
Why it matters: The election is part of a wave of labor organizing at Amazon facilities across the U.S. Another Staten Island warehouse is already set to hold an in-person union vote from March 25 to 30.
Details: The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) approved the second union election earlier this month.
- Workers will be able to vote in-person at the warehouse every day from April 25 to 29, except for April 26, an NLRB spokesperson told Axios.
- Votes are scheduled to be counted on May 2.