Amazon calls Trump blacklisting a "personal vendetta"
Photos: Elif Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images; Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Amazon blasted an unusual accusation in an annual report by saying President Trump's trade office as a "purely political act" that's part of a "personal vendetta."
What happened: U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer's office put five of Amazon’s overseas domains (Canada, France, Germany, India and the U.K.) on a list of "notorious markets” where pirated goods are sold, AP reports.
Why it matters: Trump has clashed repeatedly with Amazon and its founder, Jeff Bezos, who owns the Washington Post.
Amazon's Jodi Seth said in a statement: "This purely political act is another example of the administration using the U.S. government to advance a personal vendetta against Amazon."
- "Amazon makes significant investments in proactive technologies and processes to detect and stop bad actors and potentially counterfeit products from being sold in our stores."
- "We are an active, engaged stakeholder in the fight against counterfeit."
Lighthizer's office didn't respond to a request for comment on Amazon's blast.