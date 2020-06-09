2 hours ago - Technology

Amazon sues Google over hire of former AWS executive

Ina Fried, author of Login

Amazon is suing Google over its hiring of Brian Hall, a former AWS marketing executive, to serve as a VP of marketing for Google Cloud, citing a non-compete clause in Hall's contract.

The big picture: The move speaks to the level of competition between Amazon and Google — as well as the fact that Washington state still allows some non-compete agreements, while the clauses are generally unenforceable in California.

Details:

  • In its suit, Amazon is seeking to enforce an 18-month non-compete provision that Hall signed when he joined the company and asking a King County, Washington, court to issue an injunction preventing Hall from joining Google.
  • In his response, Hall said communications with Amazon had led him to believe the company would not enforce the non-compete provision and asked the court to declare the clause unenforceable.
  • Hall stopped working at Amazon in February and his last official day was in March. He agreed to join Google in April, according to court papers.

Context: The move comes as tech companies are widening the types of jobs in which they try to enforce non-compete agreements.

  • Amazon previously sued over an AWS sales executive who joined Google.
  • IBM also turned to the courts, suing when its chief diversity officer went to Microsoft, though the dispute was later settled, with the executive joining Microsoft after a delay.
  • A Google representative declined to comment on the suit, and an Amazon representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Dave Lawler
1 min ago - World

Burundi's leader dies of "heart attack," or possibly COVID-19

Nkurunziza at an independence day celebration in 2015. Photo: Marco Longari/AFP via Getty Images

Burundi's government says President Pierre Nkurunziza, 55, has died of a heart attack — though his death follows reports that he and his wife may have contracted COVID-19.

Why it matters: Burundi has reported few cases of coronavirus and done little to mitigate the spread. It expelled World Health Organization officials last month, accusing them of "interference," and went ahead with elections on May 20 that were widely viewed as rigged but saw Nkurunziza's chosen successor declared the winner.

Axios
Updated 43 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m.: ET: 7,155,952 — Total deaths: 407,145 — Total recoveries — 3,319,476Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m.: ET: 1,963,828 — Total deaths: 111,014 — Total recoveries: 518,522 — Total tested: 20,615,303Map.
  3. Public health: WHO walks back comments on asymptomatic transmission of coronavirus — Social distancing may have prevented 5 million U.S. deaths.
  4. Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index: 86% think protests present large to moderate risk.
  5. Business: More businesses were lost in the last 3 months than all of the Great Recession.
Marisa Fernandez
57 mins ago - Health

WHO walks back comments on asymptomatic transmission of coronavirus

Photo: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The World Health Organization clarified comments an official made on Monday that called asymptomatic transmission of the coronavirus "very rare," saying in a press conference that these carriers do take part in spreading the virus but that more information is needed to know by how much.

What they're saying: WHO official Maria Van Kerkhove clarified Tuesday that patients sometimes confuse not having any symptoms with only exhibiting mild symptoms. In addition, some patients transmit the virus before developing symptoms. Contact tracers classify this group as "presymptomatic," rather than asymptomatic.

