Amazon seeks to undo Staten Island union victory

Amazon is seeking to overturn the union victory at a Staten Island warehouse, citing grievances with the election process in a legal filing on Friday, AP reports.

Driving the news: Amazon is accusing organizers with the Amazon Labor Union of trying to intimidate workers into voting for the union and seeks to redo the election.

Eric Milner, an attorney representing the Amazon Labor Union, said the company's claims are "patently absurd, adding that, "the employees have spoken," per AP.

Amazon in one objection claims that labor organizers "intentionally created hostile confrontations in front of eligible voters" and accused organizers of improperly polling workers.

The e-commerce behemoth also slammed organizers’ distribution of cannabis to workers, saying the labor board "cannot condone such a practice as a legitimate method of obtaining support for a labor organization," per AP.

State of play: Amazon workers at a Staten Island warehouse voted to form a union earlier this month in a landmark moment for organized labor.

The final tally was 2,654 in favor of unionization and 2,131 opposed. There were 4,785 votes cast, out of 8,325 possible voters.

Amazon has resisted unionization efforts in its U.S. operations. After the vote, the company said that it was "disappointed with the outcome of the election in Staten Island because we believe having a direct relationship with the company is best for our employees."

Go deeper: