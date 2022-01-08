Amazon cuts COVID-19 leave time for U.S. employees

Amazon on Friday cut its paid leave policy for employees infected with COVID-19 from 10 days to 7 following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's change in quarantine guidance.

Driving the news: The new policy is effective immediately and applies to all U.S. employees, regardless of vaccination status, according to a memo sent to employees, which was viewed by Axios.

"Additional leave options are available for individuals who remain symptomatic beyond one week," the company said.

What they're saying: "Throughout the past two years, we have consistently based our response to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the advice of our own medical experts," the company said.

"After reviewing the newly released guidance from the CDC, we are updating the Amazon's COVID-19 isolation and quarantine policy."

The big picture: The change in guidance comes less than two weeks after the CDC shortened its recommended isolation time for people who test positive for COVID-19 from 10 days to five days if they're asymptomatic.

Many companies and universities have adopted the new guidance as a surge in COVD-19 cases driven by the Omicron variant is raising concerns over labor shortages.

Walmart announced Wednesday that it was cutting leave related to COVID-19 in half, CNBC reports.

