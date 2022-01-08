Amazon cuts COVID-19 leave time for U.S. employees

Sign up for our daily briefing
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
A sign outside an Amazon Go store at the Amazon.com Inc. headquarters on May 20, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. Photo: David Ryder/Getty Images
Amazon on Friday cut its paid leave policy for employees infected with COVID-19 from 10 days to 7 following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's change in quarantine guidance.
Driving the news: The new policy is effective immediately and applies to all U.S. employees, regardless of vaccination status, according to a memo sent to employees, which was viewed by Axios.
- "Additional leave options are available for individuals who remain symptomatic beyond one week," the company said.
What they're saying: "Throughout the past two years, we have consistently based our response to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the advice of our own medical experts," the company said.
- "After reviewing the newly released guidance from the CDC, we are updating the Amazon's COVID-19 isolation and quarantine policy."
The big picture: The change in guidance comes less than two weeks after the CDC shortened its recommended isolation time for people who test positive for COVID-19 from 10 days to five days if they're asymptomatic.
- Many companies and universities have adopted the new guidance as a surge in COVD-19 cases driven by the Omicron variant is raising concerns over labor shortages.
- Walmart announced Wednesday that it was cutting leave related to COVID-19 in half, CNBC reports.
Go deeper: CDC director: New K-12 isolation guidance will help keep schools open