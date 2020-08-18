2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Amazon bucks remote work trend with office expansions in major cities

Photo: Lisa Werner / Contributor / Getty Images

Amazon is expanding its physical offices in six U.S. cities, adding 3,500 corporate jobs in New York, Phoenix, San Diego, Denver, Detroit and Dallas, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Why it matters: The tech giant is "making long-term plans around office work even as other companies embrace lasting remote employment." Amazon is currently allowing employees who can work remotely to do so until Jan. 8, 2021.

  • Amazon says the new builds aren't being motivated by any financial incentives from state or local governments.
  • The full expansion is set to take two years.

The other side: Major companies, including Facebook and Twitter, have begun shifts towards permanent remote work.

Sara Fischer
Aug 13, 2020 - Economy & Business

Newsrooms abandoned as pandemic drags on

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Facing enormous financial pressure and uncertainty around reopenings, media companies are giving up on their years-long building leases for more permanent work-from-home structures. Others are letting employees work remotely for the foreseeable future.

Why it matters: Real estate is often the most expensive asset that media companies own. And for companies that don't own their space, it's often the biggest expense.

Dion Rabouin
7 mins ago - Economy & Business

The war against the dollar is heating up

Reproduced from Bloomberg via Bank of Russia; Chart: Axios Visuals

Experts are again sounding the alarm that the dollar could lose its role as the world's reserve currency. This is a frequent and historically unconsummated concern — but things may actually be different this time.

What's happening: New data from the Bank of Russia show the country now receives more euros than dollars for its exports to China, with the share of goods purchased in euros rising from 0.3% at the start of 2014 (and just 1.3% in the second quarter of 2018) to nearly 51% at the end of Q1 this year.

Axios
Updated 51 mins ago - Politics & Policy

DNC dashboard

Aïda Amer/Axios

🗓 What's happening: Former President Bill Clinton, Dr. Jill Biden and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez headline tonight's speeches.

