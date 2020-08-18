Amazon bucks remote work trend with office expansions in major cities

Amazon is expanding its physical offices in six U.S. cities, adding 3,500 corporate jobs in New York, Phoenix, San Diego, Denver, Detroit and Dallas, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Why it matters: The tech giant is "making long-term plans around office work even as other companies embrace lasting remote employment." Amazon is currently allowing employees who can work remotely to do so until Jan. 8, 2021.

Amazon says the new builds aren't being motivated by any financial incentives from state or local governments.

The full expansion is set to take two years.

The other side: Major companies, including Facebook and Twitter, have begun shifts towards permanent remote work.