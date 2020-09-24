Updated 1 hour ago - Technology

Amazon launches new Alexa-enabled hardware

Ina Fried, author of Login

Amazon's new spherical Echo smart speaker. Screenshot: Axios

Amazon debuted a range of new Ring, Fire TV and Echo hardware on Thursday, including more environmentally sustainable versions of its audio and video gear. Among the products introduced are a cloud gaming service, a home monitoring drone and new spherical designs for its Echo and Echo dot smart speakers.

Why it matters: Amazon, like rivals Google and Apple, typically gives its consumer hardware a launch ahead of the holidays. Apple has already introduced new iPads, while Google has scheduled a Sept. 30 event, where it is expected to debut new audio and video gear, alongside updated Pixel phones.

So far, Amazon has introduced:

Audio
  • A $99 spherical Amazon Echo that includes an Amazon-designed machine learning chip.
  • The new Echo Dot ($49) and Echo Dot with clock ($59) also features a spherical design.
  • A new $59 Echo Dot Kids Edition speaker, which comes in tiger and panda designs, and includes audio content from Audible.
Video
  • A re-designed $249 Echo Show 10 smart display with a brighter display that automatically rotates to keep the screen in front of the user.
  • New Fire TV sticks, including a lower cost "lite" version for $29 with a simplified remote.
Wi-Fi
  • New Eero 6 routers that support Wi-Fi 6 and also act as a smart home hub using a protocol known as Zigbee.
Ring security
  • Three new Ring car alarms and cameras coming in early 2021 that can alert to a break-in, summon emergency responders in a crash and record video and alert friends if you are pulled over for a traffic stop. The products will range from $59 to $199.
  • A $249 camera drone called Ring Always Home coming in 2021 that can autonomously fly around the house and record video.
Miscellaneous
  • A new gaming service called Luna that has a controller that connects directly to the cloud, reducing latency and eliminating the need to pair the controller to each set-top box.

The big picture: Amazon also played up improved privacy controls and the work it is doing to lessen the environmental impact of its new products.

  • Amazon is adding a low-power mode for its new devices and offering an update for some existing ones.
  • It is also using recycled fabric and aluminum in the new products.
  • The company also pledged to create enough clean energy to counterbalance the energy consumed through use of the new products.

Orion Rummler
28 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Kayleigh McEnany: Trump will accept "free and fair" election, no answer on if he loses

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Thursday that President Trump will "accept the results of a free and fair election," but did not specify whether he will commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses to Joe Biden.

Why it matters: Trump refused to say on Wednesday whether he would commit to a peaceful transition of power, instead remarking: "we're going to have to see what happens."

Alexi McCammond
39 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Sanders: "This is an election between Donald Trump and democracy"

Photo: BernieSanders.com

In an urgent appeal on Thursday, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said President Trump presented "unique threats to our democracy" and detailed a plan to ensure the election results will be honored and that voters can cast their ballots safely.

Driving the news: When asked yesterday whether he would commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses, Trump would not, and said: "We're going to have to see what happens."

Felix Salmon, author of Capital
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Why money laundering persists

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

2 million suspicious activity reports, or SARs, are filed by banks every year. Those reports are sent to the U.S. Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), which has the job of determining whether the reports are evidence of criminal activity, and whether that activity should be investigated and punished.

The catch: FinCEN only has 270 employees, which means that FinCEN is dealing with a ratio of roughly 150 reports per employee per week. So it comes as little surprise to learn that most of the reports go unread, and the activity in them unpunished.

