Amazon HQ2 in Arlington, Virginia is just getting started — with a smattering of employees and a new campus construction — but the surrounding housing market is already experiencing a boom in anticipation of the new demand.

Between the lines: As housing prices climb and inventory drops, experts predict lower-income residents will be priced out of their neighborhoods, just as they were in Amazon's Seattle. In Virginia, one of the most vulnerable pockets is the Latinx community in Arlandria — just two miles from HQ2.