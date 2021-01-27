Amazon is planning a big entry into the Twin Cities grocery market beyond just the Burnsville store we told you about on Tuesday.

What's happening: Amazon also wants to bring checkout-free Fresh stores to Eagan Town Centre and a former JCPenney store in Coon Rapids' Riverdale Village, Nick confirmed with his sources.

It's also working on several more suburban sites.

The state of play: Twin Cities-based food consultant Rick Shea said the Twin Cities will be a good test market for Amazon, which has already opened several Fresh stores in California and is beginning to open them in Chicago.

"The market is still dominated by Target and Cub Foods. … It has a lot of competition. It gives Amazon a good read on how their concepts will do as they expand and roll out,” he added.

Of note: Amazon already owns Whole Foods.

An Amazon spokeswoman said the company does not comment on rumors or speculation.

