Scoop: Amazon Fresh eyes multiple Twin Cities locations

An Amazon Fresh store in California. Photo: Paul Bersebach/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images

Amazon is planning a big entry into the Twin Cities grocery market beyond just the Burnsville store we told you about on Tuesday.

What's happening: Amazon also wants to bring checkout-free Fresh stores to Eagan Town Centre and a former JCPenney store in Coon Rapids' Riverdale Village, Nick confirmed with his sources.

  • It's also working on several more suburban sites.

The state of play: Twin Cities-based food consultant Rick Shea said the Twin Cities will be a good test market for Amazon, which has already opened several Fresh stores in California and is beginning to open them in Chicago.

  • "The market is still dominated by Target and Cub Foods. … It has a lot of competition. It gives Amazon a good read on how their concepts will do as they expand and roll out,” he added.

Of note: Amazon already owns Whole Foods.

An Amazon spokeswoman said the company does not comment on rumors or speculation.

This story first appeared in the Axios Twin Cities newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.

Torey Van Oot, author of Twin Cities
Jan 26, 2021 - Axios Twin Cities

Speculation mounts that Amazon Fresh is eyeing Twin Cities expansion

The draft moniker for a store in Burnsville is fueling speculation that an Amazon supermarket is coming to the area, the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal reports.

Driving the news: Renderings for the 40,000-square-foot project at Cobblestone Court, submitted to local officials, include the sign "Mendel" on the development.

Ben MontgomerySelene San Felice
Jan 26, 2021 - Axios Tampa Bay

Food delivery demand soared in Tampa Bay in 2020

Data: Second Measure; Chart: Axios Visuals

Tampa Bay's spending on food delivery spiked in 2020 when compared to 2018, according to consumer data analytics company Second Measure.

Worth noting: While delivery and takeout were a lifeline for restaurants during pandemic closures, our area's restaurants have managed to weather the storm better than those in other cities around the country.

Torey Van Oot, author of Twin Cities
Jan 25, 2021 - Axios Twin Cities

Mike Lindell moves the goalposts on a run for Minnesota governor

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell waits outside the West Wing of the White House before entering on Jan. 15. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The will-he-or-won't-he speculation surrounding a possible gubernatorial run by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell is destined to continue at least a bit longer.

What he's saying: Lindell told Axios that his focus is currently on proving his (baseless) claims of election fraud. He won't make a decision until that fight is resolved.

