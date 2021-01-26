Speculation mounts that Amazon Fresh is eyeing Twin Cities expansion

Sign up for our daily briefing
An Amazon Fresh store in California. Photo: Paul Bersebach/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images
The draft moniker for a store in Burnsville is fueling speculation that an Amazon supermarket is coming to the area, the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal reports.
Driving the news: Renderings for the 40,000-square-foot project at Cobblestone Court, submitted to local officials, include the sign "Mendel" on the development.
- That just happens to be the same code name Amazon used to launch its Amazon Fresh grocery concept in other markets.
What they're saying: "Amazon doesn’t comment on rumors or speculation," a spokesperson told MSPBJ.
