Amazon wants to depose Trump in lawsuit over $10 billion Pentagon contract

Fadel Allassan

President Trump with Defense Secretary Mark Esper. Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Amazon wants to depose President Trump, Defense Secretary Mark Esper and former Defense Secretary James Mattis as part of its lawsuit against the Pentagon for granting a $10 billion cloud computing contract to Microsoft, court documents filed on Monday show.

Why it matters: Amazon claims the decision last year to hand Microsoft a $10 billion contract for the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) was influenced by Trump, who has repeatedly and publicly taken shots at Amazon and its owner Jeff Bezos.

  • A book written by a former Mattis speechwriter claims that Trump ordered the former defense secretary to "screw Amazon" out of the contract.

Details: Amazon wants to question the president about his communications with its competitors and with Pentagon officials to establish his "well-documented personal animus towards Mr. Bezos, Amazon, and the Washington Post," per the court filing.

  • The company wants to depose Mattis to understand alleged "efforts President Trump took to pressure DoD officials.”
  • Amazon alleges Esper intervened in the JEDI award process to conduct an "examination" at Trump's request.

What they're saying: “President Trump has repeatedly demonstrated his willingness to use his position as President and Commander in Chief to interfere with government functions — including federal procurements — to advance his personal agenda,” said Amazon Web Services spokesperson Drew Herdener, according to the Washington Post.

