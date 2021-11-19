Amazon deforestation in Brazil surges to worst in 15 years

Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon rainforest reached a 15-year high after it soared 22% in one year, according to data published Thursday.

Why it matters: The Amazon is the world's largest tropical rainforest and stores vast quantities of CO2, the primary greenhouse gas.

Brazil was also one of the nations that promised to end and reverse deforestation by 2030 during the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, earlier this month.

By the numbers: Nearly 13,235 square kilometers (5,110 sq. miles) was lost during the 2020-2021 period — the most since 2006, according to the data.

The big picture: The Brazilian Amazon hadn't recorded a single year with more than 10,000 kilometers of deforestation in over a decade, AP notes.

Deforestation of the Amazon increased under President Jair Bolsonaro.

Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon rainforest accelerated and reached a 12-year high in 2020 according to data from Brazil's National Institute for Space Research published last December.

Our thought bubble, via Axios' Andrew Freedman: The agreement to combat deforestation was one of the key outcomes that occurred on the sidelines of COP26, in addition to the formal Glasgow Climate Pact.

The new data underscores how big a challenge the global community faces in order to rein in deforestation in a country where the government has enacted policies that do the opposite, and instead ease the development of rainforest lands.

What they're saying: "It is a shame. It is a crime," said Márcio Astrini, executive secretary of the Climate Observatory, a network of environmental nonprofit groups, to AP.

"We are seeing the Amazon rainforest being destroyed by a government which made environmental destruction its public policy."

Go deeper... Research: Protected land status determines a forest's fate