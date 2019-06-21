UnitedHealth has also sued a former employee for attempting to join Haven.

The incumbent companies are worried that Amazon could negotiate directly with insurers, cutting out the need for pharmacy benefit managers.

CVS' PBM arm made up about 60% of its overall revenues in 2018.

"Given its robust infrastructure, operational capacity, and distribution reach, Amazon-PillPack is uniquely positioned to negotiate directly with payers (insurers) and displace CVS Caremark's mail-based services," CVS argued in a lawsuit to prevent a former employee from working for PillPack.

What's next: CNBC reported last month that there have been talks between PillPack and Blue Cross Blue Shield.

The other side: "It is important to keep in mind that what's being reported here is another company's speculation about our business strategy for a lawsuit to which neither Amazon nor PillPack is a party," a PillPack spokesperson told CNBC.

