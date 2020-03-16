Amazon seeking to hire 100,000 new workers to meet coronavirus demand

Amazon is planning to hire 100,000 new warehouse and delivery workers in the U.S. to meet the growing demand for online shopping amid mass business shutdowns due to the coronavirus, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Why it matters: The coronavirus pandemic has rocked the economy, exposing inequality and causing many companies to cut jobs. The $2 an hour increase in pay will be attractive to many workers, but the hiring surge means 100,000 more people will go to work and not practice social distancing.

The big picture: Nonessential businesses nationwide are shutting down to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Americans have been widely encouraged to remain at home and avoid gatherings of more than 10 people, per new guidance from the White House on Monday.