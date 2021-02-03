Sign up for our daily briefing

What to know about Amazon's new CEO

Ina Fried, author of Login

Andy Jassy. Photo: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Amazon's next CEO is hardly a household name, but Andy Jassy has built Amazon Web Services into a $50 billion-a-year business.

The big picture: He's seen by colleagues, former colleagues and rivals as someone who combines an unassuming presence with a keen analytical mind and fierce competitive streak.

Catch up quick: While best known for his work at AWS, the 53-year-old Andy Jassy has been at Amazon since graduating Harvard Business School in 1997.

  • He led Amazon's expansion beyond books and into the music business back when that meant shipping CDs rather than streaming music or selling MP3s.
  • He also served as former CEO Jeff Bezos' technical assistant, a role that saw him shadow the Amazon founder.

Between the lines: Like the man he replaces, Jassy is known for his ability to see around corners and spot the holes in a presentation. If you are leading a meeting, you can expect Jassy to ask the one question you were hoping no one would ask.

  • Also, like Bezos, Jassy is known for being willing to change his mind if presented with a good justification.
  • Jassy is known for being more focused on rivals than Bezos, which makes sense for a man who has spent the last decade with Microsoft and Google looming over his shoulder.
  • Despite leading one of most technical parts of Amazon, Jassy is himself not a engineer but has managed to earn the respect of the unit's technical staff.

Outside of work, Jassy has a wide range of interests including passions for music, film and sports.

  • He's a regular at Sundance as well as a diehard New York Giants fan and part owner of the new Seattle Kraken NHL team.

Flashback: Jeff Wilke, the CEO of Amazon’s consumer business, was another longtime executive widely thought to be a candidate for the top spot.

  • Wilke announced last year he would leave the company in 2021, a move that was seen as a sign that either Bezos wasn’t going anywhere or someone else had been tapped as the next CEO.

Shawna Chen
18 hours ago - Technology

Jeff Bezos stepping down as Amazon CEO

Photo: Mandel Ngan/Contributor via Getty Images

Amazon announced on Tuesday that founder Jeff Bezos will step down as CEO in the third quarter of this year and transition to executive chair of the company's board.

The big picture: Bezos will be replaced by Amazon Web Services chief Andy Jassy, who heads the booming cloud business division.

Ashley Gold
24 hours ago - Technology

Amazon to pay $62M to settle claims it lifted delivery driver tips

Photo: Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Amazon will pay more than $61.7 million to settle charges from the Federal Trade Commission that it did not pay drivers in the Amazon Flex delivery service their full share of tips over a two and a half year period.

The big picture: Amazon faces a rising chorus of accusations that it underpays and overworks its warehouse workers and delivery drivers.

Miriam Kramer, author of Space
Feb 2, 2021 - Science

Billionaire battles are shaping our future in space

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Amazon and SpaceX's scuffle about satellites shows how competitions between companies today are shaping humanity's future in space.

Why it matters: Billionaires like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos are influencing the push for humans to settle the solar system — from a city on Mars to large space stations in orbit.

