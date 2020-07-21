35 mins ago - Economy & Business

Jeff Bezos hated ads — now Amazon is America's top advertiser

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

Amazon spent nearly $7 billion on U.S. advertising in 2019, making it the top ad spender in the country, according to a new analysis from Kantar featured in AdAge.

Why it matters: It wasn't that long ago in 2009 that Jeff Bezos triumphantly declared that "Advertising is the price you pay for having an unremarkable product or service."

  • Now that the e-commerce giant is in the business of selling hundreds of its own products, from voice assistants to TV hardware, it has a different perspective.
  • Bezos recently conceded last year that he "changed his mind."

By the numbers: Total U.S. ad spending in 2019 (in millions):

  1. Amazon: $6,879
  2. Comcast Corp.: $6,142
  3. AT&T: $5,484
  4. Procter & Gamble: $4,281
  5. Walt Disney Co.: $3,154
  6. Alphabet (Google): $3,130
  7. Verizon: $3,071
  8. Charter Communications: $3,044
  9. American Express: $2,990
  10. General Motors Co.: $2,952

Go deeper

Dan Primack
5 mins ago - Economy & Business

More women are top VC decision-makers, but parity is a long way off

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

There has been a sizable increase in the percentage of female decision-makers at U.S. venture capital firms, albeit nothing near parity, according to an Axios analysis.

By the numbers: Nearly 12.4% of decision-makers at U.S. venture capital firms are women, up from 9.65% in a similar study conducted in February 2019.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ursula PeranoDave Lawler
10 mins ago - World

U.K. government ignored Russian interference for years, report finds

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: Alexei Nikolsky\TASS via Getty Images

The U.K. government has ignored Russian campaigns to interfere in its democratic system for years, including during the contentious 2014 Scottish independence referendum and 2016 Brexit referendum, according to a long-delayed report released by Parliament on Tuesday.

Why it matters: The damaging report did not conclude whether the Russian influence campaigns were successful, but found that the U.K. government failed to be alert or avoided looking for evidence that the Kremlin was seeking to attack its democracy.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 53 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10 a.m. ET: 14,735,331— Total deaths: 610,587 — Total recoveries — 8,330,275Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10 a.m. ET: 3,831,450 — Total deaths: 140,914 — Total recoveries: 1,160,087 — Total tested: 46,469,524Map.
  3. States: Coronavirus hotspots have seen a surge of new infections in nursing homes — Oklahoma jobless lines look like 1930s.
  4. Public health: We're still in the early stages of the vaccine race.
  5. Entertainment: Coronavirus dooms fall TV season.
  6. 🎧Podcast: The global clash over a coronavirus vaccine.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow