Amash dismisses concerns that his candidacy will help re-elect Trump

Fadel Allassan

Rep. Justin Amash (I-Mich.), who announced Wednesday that he has formed an exploratory committee for a potential third-party presidential run, dismissed concerns on MSNBC that his candidacy could help re-elect President Trump.

What he's saying: Amash said denying more candidates on the 2020 ballot is essentially "voter suppression" and "frankly un-American," adding: "If people want to vote for someone, they should vote for that person."

  • Amash, who has been critical of Trump and was the lone House Republican to support impeachment, also said "it cuts both ways," and that some Trump supporters believe he is helping Biden.
  • "We don't know who people will vote for. It's impossible to say whether people will vote for Biden or Trump if I'm in the race or not in the race, so I think there's a bit of a factual issue there. But more important, we want to give the American people more choices. This is about democracy."

The big picture: Amash, a libertarian who voted against the $2 trillion coronavirus relief package, criticized the idea of the federal government controlling the entire country's coronavirus response, arguing that it should mostly be left to the states and people at home.

  • Amash has advocated for direct payments from the government, which he said would streamline the relief process by eliminating bureaucracy and transaction costs.

Ursula Perano

Justin Amash forms exploratory committee for third-party presidential run

Rep. Justin Amash during a 2019 town hall in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Photo: Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Rep. Justin Amash (I-Mich.) announced on Tuesday that he has "launched an exploratory committee" to seek the Libertarian Party's 2020 nomination for a possible third-party presidential run.

Why it matters: Amash gained notoriety last year when he came out as the lone House Republican to support the impeachment of President Trump following the publication of the Mueller report. He later switched his party affiliation to independent.

Rashaan Ayesh

Kushner calls administration's coronavirus response "a great success story"

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner said on "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday that the federal government "rose to the challenge" of the coronavirus pandemic, calling the Trump administration's response a "great success story."

The big picture: More than 1 million Americans have tested positive for the coronavirus and 58,000 have died as of Wednesday — more than the total number of U.S. deaths during the Vietnam War.

