First blood test to help diagnose Alzheimer's goes public

Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./C2N Diagnostics via AP

A non-COVID medical breakthrough: People over 60 now have access to a blood test for Alzheimer's disease.

Why it matters: The existing PET brain scan test costs some people about $5,000 and often isn't covered by insurance, AP reports.

  • Both the blood test and the brain scan are looking for a buildup of a protein called beta-amyloid, which combined with symptoms like memory loss can lead to a dementia diagnosis.
  • The test hasn't received FDA approval, and it's being sold under rules for commercial labs.

The big picture: Roughly 5.5 million Americans may have Alzheimer's-induced dementia, the NIH reports.

  • Earlier diagnoses can't stop the disease, the NIH notes, but treatments can prolong the period before people lose the ability to function on their own.

Between the lines: C2N Diagnostics of St. Louis, which is selling the test and seeking FDA approval, hasn't published any data on the test's accuracy, AP notes.

  • Company promotional materials cite results comparing the test to PET brain scans.
  • If a PET scan showed amyloid buildup, the blood test also gave a high probability of that in 92% of cases and missed 8% of them.
  • If the PET scan was negative, the blood test ruled out amyloid buildup 77% of the time. The other 23% got a positive result. Published research suggests it may detect amyloid buildup before it’s evident on scans.

The other side: Heather Snyder of the Alzheimer’s Association told the AP the organization won’t endorse a test without FDA approval.

The bottom line: “It’s not a cure, it’s not a treatment, but you can’t treat the disease without being able to diagnose it," Alzheimer's researcher Dr. Michael Weiner told the N.Y. Times when the research was first published.

  • "And accurate, low-cost diagnosis is really exciting, so it’s a breakthrough."

Fadel Allassan
Updated 31 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Wisconsin, Arizona certify Biden's victories

Photo: Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Arizona and Wisconsin officials confirmed the presidential election results in their states, formalizing President-elect Joe Biden's victories in the key battlegrounds.

Why it matters: The moves deal yet another blow to President Trump's efforts to block or delay certification in key swing states that he lost. 

Axios
4 hours ago - Podcasts

Former Georgia Gov. Roy Barnes on the Senate runoffs

The future of U.S. politics, and all that flows from it, is in the hands of Georgia voters when they vote in two Senate runoffs on January 5.

Axios Re:Cap digs into the election dynamics with former Georgia Gov. Roy Barnes, a Democrat who served between 1999 and 2003.

Orion Rummler
4 hours ago - Health

Cuomo orders emergency hospital protocols as COVID capacity dwindles

Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Photo: Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Monday that struggling state hospital systems must transfer patients to sites that are not nearing capacity, as rising coronavirus cases and hospitalizations strain medical resources.

Why it matters: New York does not expect to get the same kind of help from thousands of out-of-state doctors and nurses that it got this spring, Cuomo acknowledged, as most of the country battles skyrocketing COVID hospitalizations and infections.

