A non-COVID medical breakthrough: People over 60 now have access to a blood test for Alzheimer's disease.

Why it matters: The existing PET brain scan test costs some people about $5,000 and often isn't covered by insurance, AP reports.

Both the blood test and the brain scan are looking for a buildup of a protein called beta-amyloid, which combined with symptoms like memory loss can lead to a dementia diagnosis.

The test hasn't received FDA approval, and it's being sold under rules for commercial labs.

The big picture: Roughly 5.5 million Americans may have Alzheimer's-induced dementia, the NIH reports.

Earlier diagnoses can't stop the disease, the NIH notes, but treatments can prolong the period before people lose the ability to function on their own.

Between the lines: C2N Diagnostics of St. Louis, which is selling the test and seeking FDA approval, hasn't published any data on the test's accuracy, AP notes.

Company promotional materials cite results comparing the test to PET brain scans.

If a PET scan showed amyloid buildup, the blood test also gave a high probability of that in 92% of cases and missed 8% of them.

If the PET scan was negative, the blood test ruled out amyloid buildup 77% of the time. The other 23% got a positive result. Published research suggests it may detect amyloid buildup before it’s evident on scans.

The other side: Heather Snyder of the Alzheimer’s Association told the AP the organization won’t endorse a test without FDA approval.

The bottom line: “It’s not a cure, it’s not a treatment, but you can’t treat the disease without being able to diagnose it," Alzheimer's researcher Dr. Michael Weiner told the N.Y. Times when the research was first published.