Alt aims to reinvent trading card collecting

The trading card boom shows no signs of slowing down, and new companies are emerging to serve — and build upon — the evolving landscape.

Driving the news: Alt is a new platform set to launch on Oct. 1 that will allow investors to manage trading cards and other alternative assets similarly to the way they manage more traditional assets like stocks and bonds.

The big picture: A decade ago, Coinbase built the infrastructure needed to turn cryptocurrency into a manageable asset. Now, Alt aims to do the same for collectibles with an interface that looks a lot like what you'd see on, say, Yahoo Finance or Fidelity (i.e. recent transactions, portfolio gains/losses, etc).

How it works: At the core of the platform is Alt's proprietary "Alt Value," which allows customers to get real-time valuations on their investments — something founder Leore Avidar hopes will bring "transparency and liquidity to the space."

as the Zestimate [Zillow's tool for estimating the market value of a house] of trading cards, art and other unconventional assets," Avidar tells me. Instead of using eBay or another online marketplace, customers can transact directly through Alt and even insure their assets.

Between the lines: In addition to allowing customers to easily invest, research and track trading cards and other assets, Alt will also provide a "vault as a service" where customers can store them.

the Giannis Antetokounmpo rookie card that sold for a record $1.81 million this week? Or the LeBron James rookie card that sold for a then-record $1.8 million in July? Both cards were purchased by Alt through the company's inaugural asset fund, Alt Fund I — and both now sit in the vault.

by Alt through the company's inaugural asset fund, Alt Fund I — and both now sit in the vault. "We want Alt to be known for trust and security, so we're literally saying, 'We bought the two most expensive basketball cards in the world — and yours are going to be right there next to them,'" says Avidar.

The bottom line: The modern trading card industry has created a new type of collector whose less interested in nostalgia and more interested in building a financial portfolio.