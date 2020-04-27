Jibe founder builds coronavirus testing database

A nonprofit organized by the founder of recruiting software firm Jibe has launched AllClear, a new website where people across the U.S. can find information about nearby coronavirus testing.

The big picture: AllClear is one of many tech industry responses to the pandemic. Others have designed services to deliver food to healthcare workers and apps to support small businesses.

AllClear is a 30-person volunteer effort, led by Joe Essenfeld, Matt Geffken and Boris Kozak. The trio are veterans of Jibe, which was acquired last June by iCIMS, where the three still work.

AllClear allows people to locate testing sites near them, as well as review their eligibility.

It's a website for now, with iOS and Android apps coming, and covers all 50 states, as well as U.S. territories.

What they're saying: "AllClear is necessary because it is challenging to aggregate and validate the test center data across the country," Essenfield told Axios, noting that its data comes from a number of different sites and has been validated by at least two people.