Jibe founder builds coronavirus testing database
Photo: AllClear
A nonprofit organized by the founder of recruiting software firm Jibe has launched AllClear, a new website where people across the U.S. can find information about nearby coronavirus testing.
The big picture: AllClear is one of many tech industry responses to the pandemic. Others have designed services to deliver food to healthcare workers and apps to support small businesses.
- AllClear is a 30-person volunteer effort, led by Joe Essenfeld, Matt Geffken and Boris Kozak. The trio are veterans of Jibe, which was acquired last June by iCIMS, where the three still work.
- AllClear allows people to locate testing sites near them, as well as review their eligibility.
- It's a website for now, with iOS and Android apps coming, and covers all 50 states, as well as U.S. territories.
What they're saying: "AllClear is necessary because it is challenging to aggregate and validate the test center data across the country," Essenfield told Axios, noting that its data comes from a number of different sites and has been validated by at least two people.
- "Our unique algorithm-assisted data gathering combined with our deduplication and enrichment technology is something no one else is doing."