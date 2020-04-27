19 mins ago - Technology

Jibe founder builds coronavirus testing database

Ina Fried

Photo: AllClear

A nonprofit organized by the founder of recruiting software firm Jibe has launched AllClear, a new website where people across the U.S. can find information about nearby coronavirus testing.

The big picture: AllClear is one of many tech industry responses to the pandemic. Others have designed services to deliver food to healthcare workers and apps to support small businesses.

  • AllClear is a 30-person volunteer effort, led by Joe Essenfeld, Matt Geffken and Boris Kozak. The trio are veterans of Jibe, which was acquired last June by iCIMS, where the three still work.
  • AllClear allows people to locate testing sites near them, as well as review their eligibility.
  • It's a website for now, with iOS and Android apps coming, and covers all 50 states, as well as U.S. territories.

What they're saying: "AllClear is necessary because it is challenging to aggregate and validate the test center data across the country," Essenfield told Axios, noting that its data comes from a number of different sites and has been validated by at least two people.

  • "Our unique algorithm-assisted data gathering combined with our deduplication and enrichment technology is something no one else is doing."

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Markets rallied in Asia Monday as several countries look to reopen after coronavirus lockdowns, per the Wall Street Journal, which reports Japan’s Nikkei 225 stock index rose 2.4%.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected more than 2.97 million people and killed over 206,000, Johns Hopkins data shows. More than 868,000 people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world (more than 965,000 from 5.4 million tests), followed by Spain (over 226,000).

Caitlin Owens

Coronavirus testing increasing, but still not good enough

Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The good news is that the number of daily coronavirus tests is going up again. The bad news is that it's still not nearly enough for the country to safely reopen.

Why it matters: If we don't know who has the virus, we can't stop it from spreading without resorting to stringent social distancing measures.

Rebecca Falconer

Fauci: U.S. coronavirus testing numbers should soon double

Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Anthony Fauci said during a National Academy of Sciences webcast Saturday that the U.S. should be able to double the number of diagnostic tests for the novel coronavirus in the next few weeks.

Why it matters: The U.S. needs to "have enough tests to respond to the outbreaks that will inevitably occur as you try and ease your way back into the different phases," the key White House coronavirus task force member said. The number of COVID-19 tests conducted in the U.S. surpassed 5.1 million on Saturday.

