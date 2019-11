Yes, but: Alibaba priced shares at nearly a 3% discount to where they closed trading Tuesday on the NYSE, preventing this from becoming one of the 10 largest global floats of all-time.

The bottom line: "The mega share sale comes as Hong Kong’s economy has been hurt by months of increasingly violent protests and growing anti-China sentiment. Alibaba’s return will please Chinese officials who’ve watched many of the country’s largest private firms flock overseas for capital." — Bloomberg

