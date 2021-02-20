Sign up for our daily briefing

Russian judge denies Navalny's appeal against jail term

Alexei Navalny. Photo: Moscow City Court\TASS via Getty Images

A Moscow court on Saturday rejected Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's appeal against his 2.5-year prison sentence.

Why it matters: The court's decision is likely to increase tensions between the Kremlin and Western countries that have condemned the case against Navalny and are discussing sanctions against Russia, Reuters reports.

Context: Navalny was jailed earlier this month for violating his parole while he was in Germany recuperating from an alleged assassination attempt.

Details: Navalny's sentence is the result of a 2014 embezzlement conviction that he describes as fabricated.

  • "The government’s task is to scare you and then persuade you that you are alone," Navalny said, per AP.
  • He added that he was unable to report to Russian authorities while in Germany due to his poor health following the nerve agent attack. “I wasn’t hiding,” he said. “The entire world knew where I was.” He emphasized that he was not hiding and returned to Russia as soon as he could.
  • After rejecting the appeal, the court shortened Navalny's sentence by a month and a half, considering he was under house arrest from December 2014 to February 2015.

Worth mentioning: The European Court of Human Rights ruled earlier this week that Navalny should be released due to "the nature and extent of risk to the applicant's life," according to AP.

  • The Russian government rejected the ruling and said it was "inadmissible" meddling in the country's affairs.
  • "In the past, Moscow has abided by the ECHR’s rulings awarding compensations to Russian citizens who have contested verdicts in Russian courts, but it never faced a demand by the European court to set a convict free," AP writes.

Bryan Walsh, author of Future
3 hours ago - Health

Why we're still waiting for rapid, at-home COVID tests

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Rapid at-home COVID-19 tests are fast, but the regulatory approval needed to get them in the hands of Americans has been slow to come.

Why it matters: Quick, fully at-home COVID-19 tests could make a vital contribution to stemming the pandemic — and open up a new frontier for more constant disease surveillance — but old assumptions about how diagnostics should be used are holding them back.

Kia Kokalitcheva
13 hours ago - Economy & Business

Scoop: Sequoia Capital says it was hacked

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Sequoia Capital told its investors on Friday that some of their personal and financial information may have been accessed by a third party, after a Sequoia employee's email was successfully phished, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: Sequoia is one of the largest and most successful venture capital firms in the world, with portfolio companies like Airbnb, DoorDash, and Robinhood. It also has invested in cybersecurity firms like FireEye and Carbon Black.

Axios
13 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Austin calls video claiming military allowed perpetrator to remain in service "disturbing"

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. Photo: Michael Reynolds/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Friday addressed a viral TikTok video of an emotional Marine saying her "perpetrator", who admitted to misconduct, had been allowed to stay in the service.

Driving the news: Austin called the video "deeply disturbing," and said he has asked his staff to get more information and provide assistance to the Marine.

