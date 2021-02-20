Russian judge denies Navalny's appeal against jail term

A Moscow court on Saturday rejected Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's appeal against his 2.5-year prison sentence.

Why it matters: The court's decision is likely to increase tensions between the Kremlin and Western countries that have condemned the case against Navalny and are discussing sanctions against Russia, Reuters reports.

Context: Navalny was jailed earlier this month for violating his parole while he was in Germany recuperating from an alleged assassination attempt.

His arrest sparked widespread protests across Russia.

Details: Navalny's sentence is the result of a 2014 embezzlement conviction that he describes as fabricated.

"The government’s task is to scare you and then persuade you that you are alone," Navalny said, per AP.

He added that he was unable to report to Russian authorities while in Germany due to his poor health following the nerve agent attack. “I wasn’t hiding,” he said. “The entire world knew where I was.” He emphasized that he was not hiding and returned to Russia as soon as he could.

After rejecting the appeal, the court shortened Navalny's sentence by a month and a half, considering he was under house arrest from December 2014 to February 2015.

Worth mentioning: The European Court of Human Rights ruled earlier this week that Navalny should be released due to "the nature and extent of risk to the applicant's life," according to AP.