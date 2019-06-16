OCASIO-CORTEZ: "I think every day that passes the pressure to impeach grows. It's justifiable. I think the evidence continues to come in and I believe that with the president now saying that he's willing to break the law to win re-election, that — that goes — that transcends partisanship. It transcends party lines. This is now about the rule of law in the United States of America. ..."

JON KARL: How real is that progressive frustration that Speaker Pelosi has said, at least so far, and she seems to be really holding a line, that she's not ready to do that?

OCASIO-CORTEZ: I think it's quite real. I believe there is a very real animus and desire to make sure that we holding this president to account.

Why it matters: Ocasio-Cortez is a member of the powerful Oversight Committee and arguably the de facto leader — or at least the most prominent national voice — of the progressive wing of House Democrats. Her claim that more freshmen Democrats support impeachment than have publicly said could become a significant factor as Pelosi continues to bat away calls to launch an inquiry, further dividing the caucus.

