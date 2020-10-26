54 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Alexander Vindman to publish memoir covering account of Trump's impeachment

Photo: ill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

HarperCollins Publishers announced on Monday that it will be publishing a memoir by Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the former White House Ukraine expert whose testimony last year helped form the basis of President Trump's impeachment, AP reports.

The big picture: Vindman was removed by Trump from the National Security Council in February after the president's Senate impeachment trial, where he was acquitted on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The removal of Vindman and other career officials who testified against Trump was widely seen as retaliation.

  • Vindman was one of the first witnesses to testify publicly who listened in on Trump’s July phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to the Washington Post, Vindman "was very concerned" about the way Trump asked the Ukrainian president to investigate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.
  • After his firing, Vindman accused Trump of running a “campaign of bullying, intimidation, and retaliation." He said in August that he believes his decision to come forward ended his career.

What they're saying: Vindman said in a statement that he hoped his book could inspire readers, per AP. "My family and I have had an extraordinary outpouring of support from people around the globe. My hope is to offer my story as an affirmation that the American dream is alive and worth continuing to fight for," he said.

What to watch: The memoir — titled, "Here, Right Matters: An American Story" — is set to be published next spring.

Politics & Policy

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

World

U.S.-brokered ceasefire collapses in Nagorno-Karabakh

Volunteer fighters in Stepanakert, the capital of Nagorno-Karabakh. Photo: Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images

A U.S.-brokered ceasefire between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh crumbled within hours on Monday, leaving the month-old war rumbling on.

Why it matters: Nearly 5,000 people have been killed, according to Vladimir Putin’s rough estimate, including more than 100 civilians. Between 70,000 and 100,000 more are believed to have fled the fighting.

Energy & Environment

Japan's big new climate goal

Climate protest in Tokyo in November 2019. Photo: Carl Court/Getty Images

Japan's new prime minister said on Monday the nation will seek to become carbon neutral by 2050, a move that will require huge changes in its fossil fuel-heavy energy mix in order to succeed.

Why it matters: Japan is the world's fifth-largest source of carbon emissions. The new goal announced by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is stronger than the country's previous target of becoming carbon neutral as early as possible in the latter half of the century.

