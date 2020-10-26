Alexander Vindman to publish memoir covering account of Trump's impeachment

HarperCollins Publishers announced on Monday that it will be publishing a memoir by Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the former White House Ukraine expert whose testimony last year helped form the basis of President Trump's impeachment, AP reports.

The big picture: Vindman was removed by Trump from the National Security Council in February after the president's Senate impeachment trial, where he was acquitted on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The removal of Vindman and other career officials who testified against Trump was widely seen as retaliation.

Vindman was one of the first witnesses to testify publicly who listened in on Trump’s July phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to the Washington Post, Vindman "was very concerned" about the way Trump asked the Ukrainian president to investigate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

After his firing, Vindman accused Trump of running a “campaign of bullying, intimidation, and retaliation." He said in August that he believes his decision to come forward ended his career.

What they're saying: Vindman said in a statement that he hoped his book could inspire readers, per AP. "My family and I have had an extraordinary outpouring of support from people around the globe. My hope is to offer my story as an affirmation that the American dream is alive and worth continuing to fight for," he said.

What to watch: The memoir — titled, "Here, Right Matters: An American Story" — is set to be published next spring.

Go deeper: Alexander Vindman calls Trump a "useful idiot" for Putin