1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Alexander Vindman calls Trump a "useful idiot" for Putin

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman. Photo: Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who served as a key witness in President Trump's impeachment inquiry, told The Atlantic's Jeffrey Goldberg that he believes Trump is a "useful idiot" and "unwitting agent" of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Context: This was Vindman's first public interview since he was fired from his position as the top Ukraine expert on the National Security Council and retired from the military earlier this year. He claims that he was retaliated against for testifying that Trump's campaign to pressure Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden was "improper."

What he's saying: “I just had a visceral reaction to what I was hearing,” he told The Atlantic, referencing what Trump has described as a "perfect" phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. “I suspected it was criminal, but I knew it was wrong."

  • "Trump knew he had them over a barrel. I found it repulsive and un-American for an American president to try to get a leg up by pressuring a foreign leader to get dirt on an American politician."
  • "I knew by then that Giuliani was somewhere in the background. But I refused to believe that the president was party to what Rudy was doing. I learned in that phone call that the president was the driving force."

On whether Putin has some kind of leverage over Trump, which former director of national intelligence Dan Coats reportedly believes, Vindman said: "They may or may not have dirt on him, but they don’t have to use it. They have more effective and less risky ways to employ him."

  • "He has aspirations to be the kind of leader that Putin is, and so he admires him," Vindman continued. "He likes authoritarian strongmen who act with impunity, without checks and balances. So he’ll try to please Putin.”
  • “In the Army we call this ‘free chicken,’ something you don’t have to work for—it just comes to you. This is what the Russians have in Trump: free chicken.”

The big picture: “With previous Democratic and Republican administrations, there have been left and right guardrails that helped define what was acceptable in terms of Russia policy. I thought we were operating within those boundaries," Vindman said.

  • “I didn’t know precisely what Trump’s boundaries would be, but I did think we would be operating within boundaries."

Rebecca Falconer
Sep 13, 2020 - World

Russians vote in polls targeted by Putin critic Alexei Navalny

A man votes at a polling station in the Kostroma region's gubernatorial election Sunday. Photo: Vladimir Smirnov/TASS via Getty Images

Russians were voting Sunday in local elections seen as a test in the popularity of President Vladimir Putin and the ruling United Russia party that supports him ahead of next year's parliamentary elections.

Why it matters: The polls come weeks after Russian opposition leader and Putin critic Alexei Navalny was found to be poisoned with nerve agent Novichok — a calling card of the Russian security services. Navalny had backed United Russia's "key challengers" and was promoting a tactical "smart voting" system before he fell ill, the BBC notes.

Axios
23 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Peter Strzok: Trump orbit has "pervasive pattern of contact" with Russians

Former FBI agent Peter Strzok said on NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday that Rudy Giuliani's work with a Ukrainian lawmaker who was sanctioned by the U.S. last week for pro-Russian election interference is part of a "pervasive pattern of contact" that Trump associates have had with Russia.

The big picture: Strzok led the FBI's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and worked for special counsel Robert Mueller before being removed and later fired by the FBI for sending text messages critical of President Trump.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 15 hours ago - Health

Trump to Woodward: "Nothing more could have been done" on coronavirus

Journalist Bob Woodward opened up to CBS' News' "60 Minutes" in an interview airing Sunday on the moment in August when President Trump told him, "nothing more could have been done" on the coronavirus.

Driving the news: Trump made the remarks, recorded by Woodward and broadcast by CBS, during one of their final interviews, as the U.S. death toll from COVID-19 was surging. "Does he remember what he told me, back in February, about it's more deadly than the flu?" Woodward said, in reference to an earlier interview with Trump on the virus' dangers.

