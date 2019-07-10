Alex Acosta to hold press conference on Jeffrey Epstein plea deal

Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta has cleared his schedule Wednesday and is expected to hold a 2:30pm press conference where he will make a statement and take questions from the media on his involvement in the 2008 plea deal with Jeffrey Epstein, sources familiar told Axios, and the Labor Department later confirmed.

Why it matters: A source close to President Trump tells Axios there is "zero" chance he fires Labor Secretary Alex Acosta over his handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case. But, as we reported, Acosta has few allies inside the White House — and a number who want to see him gone — because of what they perceive as his inadequate efforts on deregulation.