Data: Hockey Reference; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

At first, the idea that Alexander Ovechkin could break Wayne Gretzky's "untouchable" goal-scoring record seems crazy. But then you do the math, and ... it's really not.

By the numbers: With eight goals over a three-game stretch last week, Ovechkin moved into a tie for ninth place on the all-time goals list with 692 career goals, 202 shy of Gretzky's 894.