Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin is unstoppable

Photo: John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images
Alex Ovechkin, in his 17th NHL season, is playing perhaps the best hockey of his career. Let that sink in.
By the numbers: With 20 goals and 19 assists through 25 games, the 36-year-old is on pace to set career highs in both categories: 66 goals and 62 assists.
- If he keeps this pace, he'll top the 65 goals he scored during his 2007-08 MVP campaign, the most scored in a season since 1995-96.
- He's setting up teammates at a rate we haven't seen in over a decade. He already has more assists than all of last season (in 45 games).
Milestone watch: Ovechkin scored his 750th career goal on Saturday, putting him 144 away from tying Wayne Gretzky's record. He also became the seventh player to ever score 20 goals in 17 straight seasons.
What to watch: Ovechkin has 273 power-play goals, one shy of Dave Andreychuk's record. Will he make more history tonight against the Ducks? (7pm ET, NHL Network).