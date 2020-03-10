InfoWars host Alex Jones charged with DWI

InfoWars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was arrested early Tuesday and charged with driving while intoxicated in Travis County, Texas, the Austin-American Statesman reports.

Details: The 46-year-old radio host, who has been banned from most major Big Tech platforms, was released on bail almost four hours after his arrest. In December, a judge ordered him to pay $100,000 in court costs and legal fees in a case brought by a Sandy Hook family after his unsubstantiated conspiracy theories about the mass shooting.