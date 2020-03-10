1 hour ago - Economy & Business

InfoWars host Alex Jones charged with DWI

Fadel Allassan

Photo: Zach D Roberts/NurPhoto via Getty Images

InfoWars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was arrested early Tuesday and charged with driving while intoxicated in Travis County, Texas, the Austin-American Statesman reports.

Details: The 46-year-old radio host, who has been banned from most major Big Tech platforms, was released on bail almost four hours after his arrest. In December, a judge ordered him to pay $100,000 in court costs and legal fees in a case brought by a Sandy Hook family after his unsubstantiated conspiracy theories about the mass shooting.

Axios

Timeline: The major developments in the college admissions scandal

Michelle Janavs, whose family owns food manufacturing company Chef America, maker of Hot Pockets. Photo:
Boston Globe / Contributor

In what Department of Justice prosecutors have called the biggest admissions scam in U.S. history, parents allegedly bribed coaches and paid for forged standardized tests in a conspiracy to get their children into elite American colleges.

Driving the news: Michelle Janavs, whose family created Hot Pockets, was sentenced on Tuesday to five months in prison for agreeing to pay $300,000 in bribes to get her two daughters into universities.

Ursula Perano

Super Tuesday's own voter fiascos

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Voters shouldn’t have to stand in line for hours, but during last night’s Democratic primaries in Texas and California, that nightmare played out in earnest.

Why it matters: Long wait times put a special hardship on low-income voters who are less likely to have flexible work hours, around-the-clock transportation and child care.

Stef W. Kight

Trump wants to charge immigrants $1,000 to legally fight deportation

Photo: Valery Sharifulin/TASS via Getty Images

The Justice Department wants to dramatically increase fees for immigrants trying to fight deportation— including nearly $1,000 to appeal an immigration judge decision, according to a proposed Executive Office for Immigration Review rule.

Between the lines: It currently costs around $100 for immigrants to begin to legally fight deportation orders. If implemented, the new rule would raise fees to at least $305 and as much as $975, depending on the appeal.

