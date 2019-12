A Texas judge ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his website InfoWars on Monday to pay $100,000 in court costs and legal fees in a case brought forward by a Sandy Hook family, the Daily Beast reports.

Catch up quick: Jones has repeatedly spread unsubstantiated conspiracies about the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, in which 26 people died, including 20 children. Multiple families affected by the tragedy have sued Jones over the circulations.