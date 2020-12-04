Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Preview: "Axios on HBO" interviews Trump's health secretary Alex Azar

On the Season 3 finale of “Axios on HBO," Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar discusses how history will remember the U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic, and claims the Trump administration has "saved hundreds of thousands, if not millions of lives."

Catch the full interview on Monday, Dec. 7 at 11 p.m. ET/PT on all HBO platforms.

Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian, author of China
Dec 3, 2020 - World

Azar's UN remarks to take aim at China

Alex Azar during a White House Coronavirus Task Force press briefing. Photo credit: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar is expected to give a speech at a special session of the UN General Assembly on Thursday that hails U.S. progress on coronavirus vaccines while criticizing — though not directly naming — China.

Why it matters: U.S. government officials are concerned that China will use the UN special session to spread disinformation about the origins of the virus and China's early missteps in handling the pandemic.

18 hours ago - Axios Events

Watch: The Future of Venture Capital

Join Axios on Wednesday, Dec. 9 at 12:30 pm ET for a conversation on the future of venture capital, hosted by Axios business editor Dan Primack.

Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
1 hour ago - World

Saudi Arabia and Qatar near deal to end standoff, sources say

Qatar's prime minister (R) attends the 2019 Gulf Cooperation Council summit in Saudi Arabia. Photo: Fayez Nureldine/AFP via Getty

Saudi Arabia and Qatar are close to a deal to end the diplomatic crisis in the Gulf following U.S.-mediated reconciliation talks this week, sources familiar with the talks tell me.

Why it matters: Restoring relations between Saudi Arabia and Qatar would bring a sense of stability back to the Gulf after a 3.5 year standoff. It could also notch a last-minute achievement for the Trump administration before Jan. 20.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow