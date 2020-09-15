Aleksei Navalny: "Yesterday I could breathe the entire day by myself"

Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny, who was poisoned by Novichok last month, is now awake and regaining his abilities.

The state of play: Navalny wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday morning, "I can still do almost nothing, but yesterday I could breathe the entire day by myself," per a New York Times translation.

The Times notes that Navalny, who's been recovering in a German hospital, has spoken with a German prosecutor over the case. He is declining to cooperate with a Russian inquiry.

Driving the news: Navalny is one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's most vocal foes. Novichok is often seen as a calling card for Russian security services.