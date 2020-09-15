12 mins ago - World

Aleksei Navalny: "Yesterday I could breathe the entire day by myself"

Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny, who was poisoned by Novichok last month, is now awake and regaining his abilities.

The state of play: Navalny wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday morning, "I can still do almost nothing, but yesterday I could breathe the entire day by myself," per a New York Times translation.

  • The Times notes that Navalny, who's been recovering in a German hospital, has spoken with a German prosecutor over the case. He is declining to cooperate with a Russian inquiry.

Driving the news: Navalny is one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's most vocal foes. Novichok is often seen as a calling card for Russian security services.

Labs in France and Sweden confirm Navalny was poisoned with Novichok

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny speaks with journalists in 2019. Photo: MAXIM ZMEYEV/AFP via Getty Images

Specialist labs in France and Sweden have confirmed that Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisoned with a nerve agent from the Novichok group, the German government announced Monday.

Why it matters: The chemical is typically associated with Russian security services and was used in the attempted assassination in 2018 of Sergei Skripal, a Russian former double agent who had relocated to the U.K. The Kremlin has denied wrongdoing.

