Alejandro Mayorkas confirmed as DHS secretary

Photo: Joshua Roberts-Pool/Getty Images

The Senate on Tuesday confirmed Alejandro Mayorkas as Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, 56-43.

Why it matters: Mayorkas is an Obama administration alum and oversaw the implementation of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. He will be the first Latino and immigrant to hold the job, which largely oversees immigration issues in the U.S.

  • Mayorkas nomination was initially delayed by Republicans, but several Republicans voted with Democrats to break the filibuster allowing the confirmation to move forward.
  • Mayorkas' confirmation vote was then scheduled for Monday evening but was delayed due to bad weather in Washington, D.C.
  • DHS has gone without a Senate-confirmed secretary since Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen was booted from her role in 2019.

Of note: Beyond immigration, Mayorkas will also play a leading role in tackling domestic terrorism threats, including the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

  • He'll further be tasked with addressing the SolarWinds cyberattack on the U.S., which intelligence says was conducted by Russian operatives. Former President Trump sought to downplay the attack and suggested it could have been China instead.

Laurin-Whitney GottbrathStef W. Kight
11 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden to sign order creating task force to reunite families separated at border

Photo:

President Biden will sign three immigration-related executive orders on Tuesday — including one that will establish a task force aimed at reuniting migrant families separated under former President Trump's hardline immigration policies, according to senior administraiton officials.

Why it matters: The Trump administration oversaw the separation of more than 5,500 migrant families, including hundreds of children whose parents or guardians have still not been located, per a December court filing.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Biden tells Senate Democrats that GOP coronavirus plan is "too small"

President Biden in the Oval Office. Photo: Anna Moneymaker-Pool/Getty Images

President Biden told Senate Democrats at a virtual lunch on Tuesday that Republicans' current $618 billion coronavirus relief proposal is "too small," but he wants to continue working toward a compromise and is willing to bend on the final price, a source on the call tells Axios.

Why it matters: Biden made clear he is not giving up on finding a bipartisan path to passing stimulus legislation, despite many Democrats urging him to use the budget reconciliation process to bypass the GOP. He also said that the White House has red lines that they're unwilling to budge on, including the salary minimums for receiving stimulus checks.

Axios
2 hours ago - Podcasts

Rep. McHenry on upcoming hearing about GameStop, Reddit and Robinhood

The House Financial Services Committee on Feb. 18 will hold a hearing titled “Game Stopped? Who Wins and Loses When Short Sellers, Social Media, and Retail Investors Collide." Among those expected to testify is Vlad Tenev, CEO of stock trading app Robinhood.

Axios Re:Cap speaks with Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.), the committee's ranking Republican, on what he hopes to learn and what legislation or regulation might follow.