Alden Global Capital sues Lee Enterprises after rejected takeover bid

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios
Alden Global Capital, a hedge fund known for consolidating local news companies for profit, is suing local newspaper companyLee Enterprises, days after Lee's Board unanimously voted to reject Alden's hostile takeover bid.
Why it matters: It's the latest escalation of the already bitter battle between the two entities over Alden's bid for Lee.
Details: In a lawsuit filed by Strategic Investment Opportunities LLC, an affiliate of Alden, plaintiffs argue that Lee Enterprises' board infringed on company bylaws when it denied Alden's request to nominate three members to its board due to paperwork issues.
- "The Company has breached the Bylaws and the Director Defendants have breached the fiduciary duties they owe to Opportunities in an effort to prevent the stockholders from having a say on Lee’s future through the election of directors at the Company’s next annual meeting (the “2022 Annual Meeting”)," the lawsuit reads.
- The lawsuit also alleges that members of Lee's board "are long-time Company insiders" that they allege "have every reason to maintain the status quo and their lucrative corporate positions."
- In a statement, an Alden spokesperson alleged that Lee Enterprises' "stockholder-unfriendly staggered board" is " focused more on its own power than what's best for the company."
- Alden is asking a court to order that its Board nominees can stand for election at Lee's 2022 annual meeting. It also wants a court to declare that the part of Lee's bylaws about paperwork related to nominating board members be ruled "unenforceable."
The big picture: Tension has been building between the two companies ever since Alden first presented its hostile takeover bid for Lee in November.
- Alden tried to quickly nominate Board directors following Lee’s decision to reject Alden’s takeover offer using a corporate tactic called a “poison pill."
What to watch: Alden's initial offer for Lee was $24 per share. Ever since rejecting Alden's bid, Lee's share price has soared, closing at over $40 on Wednesday.
Lee Enterprises did not immediately return a request for comment.