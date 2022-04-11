Alabama families, doctors sue to block Alabama law criminalizing gender-affirming care

Two physicians, along with the families of two transgender teenagers, on Monday filed suit against Alabama to overturn a law that bans gender-affirming care for trans youth.

The big picture: Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey (R) signed the bill into law Friday. It makes it a felony for medical professionals to provide gender-affirming care for youth under the age of 19. The law will go into effect on May 8 unless blocked by a court, per AP.

Driving the news: The lawsuit claims that the new law violates the Affordable Care Act and the Fourteenth Amendment.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of the parents of a 13-year-old trans girl and 17 year-old trans boy in Alabama, as well as two Alabama physicians who provide care to trans minors.

The Southern Poverty Law Center, Human Rights Campaign and other advocacy groups joined the lawsuit.

What they're saying: “By signing SB 184 Governor Ivey has told kind, loving, and loyal Alabama families that they cannot stay here without denying their children the basic medical care they need,” said Dr. Morissa Ladinsky, one of the plaintiffs, in a statement.