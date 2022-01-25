Federal judges on Monday night blocked Alabama's newly drawn congressional map and ordered the Republican-led State Legislature to create a new one that includes two districts, rather than the planned one.

Why it matters: "Black voters have less opportunity than other Alabamians to elect candidates of their choice to Congress," the panel of three judges wrote in their ruling.

The judges found the planned new map for the district that includes a large amount of Black voters likely violated the Voting Rights Act.

"We find that the plaintiffs will suffer an irreparable harm if they must vote in the 2022 congressional elections based on a redistricting plan that violates federal law," the judges added.

The big picture: The unanimous ruling was in response to a lawsuit filed last November on behalf of Greater Birmingham Ministries, Alabama State Conference of the NAACP, and several individuals who represented by the American Civil Liberties Union, among others.

The map the court rejected has one single majority-Black district, which includes "part of Birmingham and some of the Black Belt in Alabama," per an ACLU statement.

"While Black people are about 27% of Alabama’s population, they are represented in only one of seven (14%) congressional districts," ACLU notes.

What's next: The judges in their ruling gave state lawmakers until Feb. 11 to create a new map that "will need to include two districts in which Black voters either comprise a voting-age majority or something quite close to it."

If the lawmakers miss the deadline, the court will get "an eminently qualified expert" to do so instead, the judges wrote.

A spokesperson for Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall told AP his office disagreed with the ruling and would appeal the decision "in the coming days."

