Al Sharpton eulogizes George Floyd

Rev. Al Sharpton delivered remarks during the final memorial service for George Floyd in Houston on Tuesday, asking the public to honor Floyd's life through continued social justice and support as the family awaits trial.

"We must commit to this family, all of this family, all five of his children, grandchildren and all, that until these people pay for what they did, that we're going to be there with them because lives like George will not matter until somebody pays the cost for taking their lives." 

More from Sharpton's eulogy:

"There is an intentional neglect to make people pay for taking our lives. If four blacks had done to one white, if four black cops had done to one white what was done to George, they wouldn't have to teach no new lessons. They wouldn't have to get corporations to get money. They would send them to jail. And until we know the price for black life is the same as the price for white life, we're going to keep coming back to these situations over and over again. Either the law will work or it won't work. So I want to give honor to the family and a commitment that we're going to be here for the long-hall."
"God took the rejected stone and made him the cornerstone of a movement that’s going to change the whole wide world.”

The big picture: A number of memorials for Floyd have taken place across the U.S. since his death in Minneapolis nearly two weeks ago sparked nationwide protests against police brutality and discrimination.

  • Sharpton also recognized present family members of Trayvon Martin, Eric Garner, Ahmaud Arbery, Michael Brown and the family of Pamela Turner.

Georgia secretary of state launches investigation into chaos at voting booths

People wait in line to vote in Atlanta. Photo: Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

Georgia's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has launched an investigation into issues with the state's new $104 million voting machines, which have caused widespread disruptions to Tuesday's primary elections, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reports.

Driving the news: The issues, which have caused long lines and led some voters to give up, were due to operational malfunctions, according to the state's voting implementation manager.

NASA's 2024 moonshot may not work

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The coronavirus and agency shakeups are making NASA's goal of landing people back on the Moon in 2024 seem less likely.

Why it matters: The Trump administration has hung its hat on the Artemis Moon program as its defining space policy, with the goal of accomplishing the first crewed landing before the end of President Trump's second term — if he is re-elected.

GOP senators avoid discussing Trump's Buffalo protester tweet

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Republican senators on Tuesday largely avoided discussing President Trump's tweet alleging without evidence that a 75-year-old Buffalo protester, who was seriously injured after being shoved by police, is an "ANTIFA provocateur."

Our thought bubble: It's the classic dodging mechanism, which we've grown accustomed to during the Trump presidency. Whenever senators and Trump advisers don't want to weigh in on an inflammatory tweet that puts them in a difficult position, they claim they haven't read it.

