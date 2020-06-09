Rev. Al Sharpton delivered remarks during the final memorial service for George Floyd in Houston on Tuesday, asking the public to honor Floyd's life through continued social justice and support as the family awaits trial.

"We must commit to this family, all of this family, all five of his children, grandchildren and all, that until these people pay for what they did, that we're going to be there with them because lives like George will not matter until somebody pays the cost for taking their lives."

More from Sharpton's eulogy:

"There is an intentional neglect to make people pay for taking our lives. If four blacks had done to one white, if four black cops had done to one white what was done to George, they wouldn't have to teach no new lessons. They wouldn't have to get corporations to get money. They would send them to jail. And until we know the price for black life is the same as the price for white life, we're going to keep coming back to these situations over and over again. Either the law will work or it won't work. So I want to give honor to the family and a commitment that we're going to be here for the long-hall."

"God took the rejected stone and made him the cornerstone of a movement that’s going to change the whole wide world.”

The big picture: A number of memorials for Floyd have taken place across the U.S. since his death in Minneapolis nearly two weeks ago sparked nationwide protests against police brutality and discrimination.

Sharpton also recognized present family members of Trayvon Martin, Eric Garner, Ahmaud Arbery, Michael Brown and the family of Pamela Turner.

