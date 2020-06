Hundreds gathered in Raeford, North Carolina to honor George Floyd, whose death in Minneapolis nearly two weeks ago has sparked nationwide protests against police brutality.

The state of play: This is the second memorial for Floyd. A number of his family members remain in Raeford, including his sister. He was born in Fayetteville, North Carolina, The News and Observer reports.

Traffic outside of a public viewing for George Floyd in North Carolina on June 6. Photo: Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images

Members of a local Black Cowboys club take their horses through the parking lot outside a memorial for George Floyd. Photo: Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images

A boy raises a fist as a group of bikers arrive to pay their respects to George Floyd. Photo: Logan Cyrus/AFP/Getty Images

A motorcycle group arrives to pay its respects to George Floyd in Raeford, N.C. Photo: Logan Cyrus/AFP/Getty Images

People demonstrate outside George Floyd's viewing and memorial service. Photo: Ryan M. Kelly/AFP/Getty Images