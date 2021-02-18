Al-Jazeera to license NYT content for new Arabic-language platform

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Stay on top of the latest market trends
Subscribe to Axios Markets for the latest market trends and economic insights. Sign up for free.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
The New York Times building. Photo: Eduardo MunozAlvarez/VIEWpress/Corbis via Getty Images
Al Jazeera is creating an editorial platform for business news called "Reyada" that will include licensed business content from the New York Times.
Why it matters: The platform is meant to serve as a hub for reporting on the Middle East's economic diversification, according to a statement announcing the partnership.
Details: The product will combine Al Jazeera's original coverage with a selection of reporting licensed from The New York Times, per the statement.
- The licensed content will focus on economics, finance and entrepreneurship.
- The content will run alongside Al Jazeera’s business coverage across Al Jazeera’s Arabic-language digital properties and will feature an array of formats including articles, videos and photos.
- Reyada will be run from Al Jazeera's offices in Washington D.C. and Doha, Qatar.
What they're saying: "We are thrilled to collaborate with The New York Times, an organisation that possesses such high journalistic integrity and a well-earned legacy, to support the launch and coverage of Reyada,” said Dr. Yaser Bishr, Executive Director (EVP) of Digital for Al Jazeera Media Network.
- “We are delighted to participate in Reyada and look forward to providing the in-depth, impactful journalism of The New York Times to Al Jazeera’s business audience the world over,” said Michael Greenspon, the global head of NYT licensing and print innovation, in a statement.