Al-Jazeera to license NYT content for new Arabic-language platform

The New York Times building. Photo: Eduardo MunozAlvarez/VIEWpress/Corbis via Getty Images

Al Jazeera is creating an editorial platform for business news called "Reyada" that will include licensed business content from the New York Times.

Why it matters: The platform is meant to serve as a hub for reporting on the Middle East's economic diversification, according to a statement announcing the partnership.

Details: The product will combine Al Jazeera's original coverage with a selection of reporting licensed from The New York Times, per the statement.

  • The licensed content will focus on economics, finance and entrepreneurship.
  • The content will run alongside Al Jazeera’s business coverage across Al Jazeera’s Arabic-language digital properties and will feature an array of formats including articles, videos and photos.
  • Reyada will be run from Al Jazeera's offices in Washington D.C. and Doha, Qatar.

What they're saying: "We are thrilled to collaborate with The New York Times, an organisation that possesses such high journalistic integrity and a well-earned legacy, to support the launch and coverage of Reyada,” said Dr. Yaser Bishr, Executive Director (EVP) of Digital for Al Jazeera Media Network.

  • “We are delighted to participate in Reyada and look forward to providing the in-depth, impactful journalism of The New York Times to Al Jazeera’s business audience the world over,” said Michael Greenspon, the global head of NYT licensing and print innovation, in a statement.

Wasil Ali
Feb 17, 2021 - World

Sudan unveils new Cabinet amid economic crisis

Mariam Sadiq al-Mahdi in 2014. Photo: Ashraf Shazly/AFP via Getty

Khartoum — After several months of political wrangling, Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has unveiled his new Cabinet.

Why it matters: The Sudanese government is facing a deepening economic crisis that is fueling street protests and criticism from political allies.

Shawna Chen
48 mins ago - Politics & Policy

South Carolina governor signs bill banning most abortions in the state

The South Carolina statehouse. Photo: Epics via Getty Images

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster (R) signed a bill into law on Thursday banning most abortions in the state.

Driving the news: Planned Parenthood filed a lawsuit in response, effectively blocking the measure from going into effect.

Courtenay Brown
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Robinhood CEO admits company did not respond perfectly to GameStop trading mania

Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev apologized at a House hearing Thursday for the confusion that resulted from his platform's decision to restrict trading of certain "meme stocks," while admitting he did not handle the situation perfectly.

Why it matters: The wild stretch of Reddit-fueled trading last month has resulted in intense scrutiny of the power of platforms like Robinhood, short-selling hedge funds and the stock market's plumbing.

