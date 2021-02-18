Al-Jazeera to license NYT content for new Arabic-language platform

Al Jazeera is creating an editorial platform for business news called "Reyada" that will include licensed business content from the New York Times.

Why it matters: The platform is meant to serve as a hub for reporting on the Middle East's economic diversification, according to a statement announcing the partnership.

Details: The product will combine Al Jazeera's original coverage with a selection of reporting licensed from The New York Times, per the statement.

The licensed content will focus on economics, finance and entrepreneurship.

The content will run alongside Al Jazeera’s business coverage across Al Jazeera’s Arabic-language digital properties and will feature an array of formats including articles, videos and photos.

Reyada will be run from Al Jazeera's offices in Washington D.C. and Doha, Qatar.

What they're saying: "We are thrilled to collaborate with The New York Times, an organisation that possesses such high journalistic integrity and a well-earned legacy, to support the launch and coverage of Reyada,” said Dr. Yaser Bishr, Executive Director (EVP) of Digital for Al Jazeera Media Network.