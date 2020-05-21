40 mins ago - Technology

Tech accelerator aims to streamline airport security in coronavirus era

Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

A new consultancy run by former customs and homeland security officials is teaming with Dcode, a government tech accelerator, to help spur new technologies to modernize security in air travel.

Why it matters: As they look to return to more typical volume, airlines face the tricky task of needing to securely screen passengers for both security and health risks, while also ensuring they don't create long lines and crowds that themselves are a risk for coronavirus transmission.

Details: Pangiam, run by former Customs, TSA and Homeland Security official Patrick Flanagan, is teaming with Dcode on Trade & Travel, an eight-week startup accelerator that will help incubate companies that have tech aimed at improving the passenger experience.

  • The partnership was formed before the coronavirus pandemic, but the task has taken on increased urgency in the COVID-19 era, Flanagan said. Securing air travel is further complicated because the sector is governed by a mix of agencies, airlines and airport authorities who often don't communicate, resulting in duplicative efforts, such as requiring travelers to pull out their IDs multiple times.

How it works: Trade & Travel's first cohort will consist of companies with technology approaches focused on passenger health and safety.

  • "You have no choice but to take some of these actions or the industry will struggle to get back on its feet," said Dcode CEO Meagan Metzger.
  • Applications will be accepted through mid-June, with a goal of starting the accelerator in September, likely online, perhaps transitioning to in-person.
  • Pangiam and Dcode are both for-profit efforts, with the accelerator charging participating companies.

Ex-Juul CEO Kevin Burns in talks to join digital pharmacy Alto

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Ex-Juul CEO Kevin Burns is in advanced talks to join SoftBank-backed digital pharmacy Alto, Axios has learned from multiple sources.

Why it matters: He'd be going from a company that was the scourge of public health officials to one that seeks to become an integral part of America's health care delivery system.

China plans sweeping national security law for Hong Kong

Protesters outside the U.S. consulate in Hong Kong in November 2019. Photo: Vivek Prakash/AFP via Getty Images

China plans to implement a sweeping national security law for Hong Kong that could dramatically constrain Hong Kong's autonomy and provoke fierce backlash from pro-democracy activists.

Why it matters: Beijing's encroachment on Hong Kong's independent legal system prompted massive protests last year that have resumed on a smaller scale as social-distancing measures lift.

Lori Loughlin and husband agree to plead guilty in college bribery scandal

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli. Photo: Joseph Prezioso/AFP/Getty Images

Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, have both agreed to plead guilty for their roles in the college admissions bribery scandal, federal prosecutors announced on Thursday.

The state of play: Loughlin will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, agreeing to two months in prison and a $150,000 fine among other terms. Giannulli, who will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and a charge of honest services wire and mail fraud, faces five months in prison and a $250,000 fine. They both previously pleaded not guilty to the charges last year.

