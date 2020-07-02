12 mins ago - Economy & Business

Airbnb blocks some U.S. rentals from users under 25 to prevent house parties

Photo: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Airbnb announced new booking rules on Thursday barring American users under the age of 25 from renting entire homes near their own residences in order to prevent "unauthorized house parties," per a company statement.

The big picture: High-profile incidents — including a shooting that killed five at an Airbnb party last Halloween — have put the company on edge about the use of rentals for unauthorized gatherings.

  • Airbnb announced after the shooting that it would be "expanding manual screening of high-risk reservations" and "creating a dedicated 'party house' rapid response team."
  • Permanent residents of some tourist destinations have also complained that the frequency of partying at nearby Airbnb rentals has fundamentally changed their neighborhoods, as Axios' Kim Hart has reported.

Details: Users under the age of 25 will be unable to rent entire properties near their own homes until they've received at least three positive reviews and no negative reviews from hosts.

  • All users younger than 25 will still be eligible to book private rooms and hotel rooms through Airbnb.

What they're saying: Airbnb said a pilot of this system that debuted in Canada earlier this year has led to a "meaningful drop" in partying.

  • "There will always be people who work to find ways around our trust and safety protections, and we know that people over the age of 24 are perfectly capable of booking a home for the wrong reasons, too," Airbnb said.
  • "But based on the positive impact this policy has had on unauthorized parties booked by guests under 25, we believe this is the right action to continue to protect the safety of our community."

Bob Herman
8 mins ago - Health

Regeneron and Sanofi stop trial for coronavirus treatment

Kevzara was tested on critically ill coronavirus patients. Photo: Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Sanofi have shut down the late-stage clinical trial that was testing whether their existing arthritis drug, Kevzara, could improve the condition of COVID-19 patients who were on ventilators.

The bottom line: Kevzara fared no better than a placebo, as it failed to help COVID-19 patients recover or prevent death. Remdesivir remains as the only treatment that has shown any kind of benefit for sick coronavirus patients, although dexamethasone appears to hold the most promise.

Axios
39 mins ago - Health

Texas governor mandates face masks in public spaces

Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) issued an executive order Thursday requiring all Texans to wear a face covering in public in counties with 20 or more positive coronavirus cases.

Why it matters: It's a dramatic reversal by the Republican governor that underscores the severity of the outbreak in Texas, which set a single-day record on Wednesday with more than 8,000 confirmed new cases. On June 3, Abbott issued an executive order banning local governments from imposing fines on people who don't wear masks in public.

Orion Rummler
55 mins ago - Health

Top business leaders urge White House to develop mandatory mask guidelines

A man walks past a Ramen restaurant in Los Angeles, California on July 1. Photo: Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

The heads of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Business Roundtable, National Retail Federation and other top business organizations wrote an open letter on Thursday urging the White House coronavirus task force to work with governors to make face coverings mandatory in all public spaces.

Driving the news: An analysis led by Goldman Sachs' chief economist found that a national mandate requiring face coverings would "could potentially substitute for lockdowns that would otherwise subtract nearly 5% from GDP," the Washington Post reports.

