Airbnb blocks D.C. reservations around inauguration

National Guard troops arrive at the Capitol. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images

Airbnb said Wednesday it is canceling existing reservations and blocking new ones in the Washington, D.C., area during inauguration week as federal officials remain on alert for potential violence.

The big picture: The home-sharing company joins several tech companies taking action in response to the attack on the Capitol last week.

Details: Airbnb says the move is in response to requests from local, state and federal officials asking people not to travel to D.C. for President-elect Biden's inauguration.

  • Guests whose reservations are canceled will receive refunds and Airbnb says it will reimburse hosts' lost earnings.

What they're saying: "We are aware of reports emerging yesterday afternoon regarding armed militias and known hate groups that are attempting to travel and disrupt the Inauguration," the company said in its announcement.

  • Airbnb also said it has banned from its platform numerous individuals it has learned that are "either associated with known hate groups or otherwise involved in the criminal activity at the Capitol Building."

Axios
Jan 11, 2021 - Politics & Policy

D.C., Maryland, Virginia leaders urge Americans to stay home for inauguration

Workers hang flags on the west front facade of the Capitol in preparation of Biden's inauguration. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The leaders of Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia are urging Americans not to come to the area for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20, and instead attend virtually.

Driving the news: The joint statement by D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D), Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) comes as local and federal authorities ramp up security in the nation's capital after last week's deadly siege on the Capitol building by supporters of President Trump.

Fadel Allassan
Jan 12, 2021 - Politics & Policy

House Democrats briefed on 3 more plots potentially targeting Congress

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Capitol Police briefed House Democrats on Monday about three more potentially violent planned demonstrations in Washington, D.C., with at least one involving a plot to assassinate lawmakers as part of an insurrection, HuffPost first reported and Axios has confirmed.

Why it matters: The warnings underscore the severity of security threats lawmakers face as Washington prepares for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, coming just days after a pro-Trump mob ransacked the U.S. Capitol.

Rebecca Falconer
Jan 12, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Trump approves emergency declaration for D.C. ahead of Biden inauguration

Photo: Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

President Trump on Monday approved an emergency declaration for Washington, D.C., ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inaurgation, effective Monday through Jan. 24.

Driving the news: Outgoing Capitol Police chief Steven Sund and others have warned D.C. could see a repeat of the violence seen at last week's deadly siege at Biden's Jan. 20 inauguration.

