Airbnb blocks D.C. reservations around inauguration

National Guard troops arrive at the Capitol. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images

Airbnb said Wednesday it is canceling existing reservations and blocking new ones in the Washington, D.C., area during inauguration week as federal officials remain on alert for potential violence.

The big picture: The home-sharing company joins several tech companies taking action in response to the attack on the Capitol last week.

Details: Airbnb says the move is in response to requests from local, state and federal officials asking people not to travel to D.C. for President-elect Biden's inauguration.

Guests whose reservations are canceled will receive refunds and Airbnb says it will reimburse hosts' lost earnings.

What they're saying: "We are aware of reports emerging yesterday afternoon regarding armed militias and known hate groups that are attempting to travel and disrupt the Inauguration," the company said in its announcement.