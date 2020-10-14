48 mins ago - Health

Private equity-owned air ambulances charge the highest rates

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
Adapted from Brookings; Chart: Axios Visuals

Air ambulances owned by private equity firms charge the highest rates — more than seven times what Medicare pays, according to a new analysis by the USC-Brookings Schaeffer Initiative for Health Policy.

Why it matters: Air ambulances are frequent sources of surprise medical bills, and even when they're covered by insurance, we all pay for these expensive prices through our premiums.

  • 40% of helicopter ambulance rides result in a surprise medical bill, which averages around $20,000, according to a recent study.

By the numbers: In 2017, helicopter air ambulances owned by two private equity firms charged, on average, $48,250 — or 7.2 times the Medicare rate.

  • Air ambulances that weren't owned by private equity firms or publicly traded companies charged $28,800 on average — which is still 4.3 times higher than the Medicare rate.
  • Private equity carrier charges have also grown faster than the charges of other air ambulances, and by 2017, private equity controlled nearly two-thirds of the national Medicare air ambulance markets.

How it works: Charges aren't what insurers actually pay. But they serve as a starting point for price negotiations, and providers often bill patients for the difference between the charge and what the insurer agrees to pay.

The other side: Air ambulances argue that they must charge privately insured patients more to make up for low government payment rates, and for trips they never get reimbursed for.

Go deeper

Axios Studio
16 hours ago - Economy & Business

3. Minority-led SMBs turn to digital tools because of lack of funding

Small businesses owned by minorities were more likely to make the most out of digital tools during COVID-19, according to the Digitally Driven study.

Why it’s important: These minority-owned businesses that quickly adapted to the new normal and have a higher comfort level with digital tools have become more focused on long-term business goals through the pandemic.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Mike AllenUrsula Perano
10 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump to take part in NBC town hall instead of second debate

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

NBC announced Wednesday that President Trump will take part in a socially-distanced Miami town hall this week.

The big picture: The decision comes after after the president balked at a virtual second presidential debate following his positive coronavirus diagnosis. Joe Biden will simultaneously join a town hall held by ABC News in Philadelphia.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Mike AllenHans Nichols
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Joe Biden is the luckiest, least scrutinized frontrunner

Photo illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios. Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Getty Images

Eight months ago, Joe Biden was in danger of losing the Democratic nomination. Now he's a prohibitive favorite for president — who got there with lots of luck and shockingly little scrutiny.

Why it matters: The media's obsession with Trump — and Trump's compulsion to dominate the news — allowed Biden to purposely and persistently minimize public appearances and tough questions.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow