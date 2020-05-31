AIPAC conference in March 2021 canceled due to coronavirus

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee policy conference scheduled for March 2021 has been canceled due to "uncertainties created by the COVID-19 pandemic."

Why it matters: The cancellation of the event, set to take a place a full year after the pandemic was declared, illustrates the long-lasting effects COVID-19 could have on large gatherings.

AIPAC, a pro-Israel lobbying group whose policy conference is usually attended by politicians from both parties, wrote in a statement that it will "continue to find new and creative ways over the coming year for us to connect online and in person to advance the U.S.-Israel relationship."

The big picture: The cancellation comes as President Trump is still pushing to host an in-person Republican National Convention despite pushback from health officials over the potential ramifications of gathering tens of thousands of people together.