19 mins ago - Politics & Policy

AIPAC conference in March 2021 canceled due to coronavirus

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses AIPAC in 2018. Photo: Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee policy conference scheduled for March 2021 has been canceled due to "uncertainties created by the COVID-19 pandemic."

Why it matters: The cancellation of the event, set to take a place a full year after the pandemic was declared, illustrates the long-lasting effects COVID-19 could have on large gatherings.

  • AIPAC, a pro-Israel lobbying group whose policy conference is usually attended by politicians from both parties, wrote in a statement that it will "continue to find new and creative ways over the coming year for us to connect online and in person to advance the U.S.-Israel relationship."

The big picture: The cancellation comes as President Trump is still pushing to host an in-person Republican National Convention despite pushback from health officials over the potential ramifications of gathering tens of thousands of people together.

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

DOJ to treat antifa involvement in protests as domestic terrorism

Barr and Trump. Photo: Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

Attorney General Bill Barr said in a statement Sunday that the Justice Department will use its network of 56 regional FBI Joint Terrorism Task Forces to identify the "criminal organizers and instigators" of violence during the George Floyd protests, including antifa and similar groups.

Why it matters: Barr, President Trump and other members of the administration have pinned the blame for riots and looting over the past few days of protests against police brutality on antifa, a loosely defined far-left movement that uses violence and direct-action protest tactics.

Sara Fischer
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Journalists get caught in the crosshairs as protests unfold

A man waves a Black Lives Matter flag atop the CNN logo outside the CNN Center during a protest in response to the police killing of George Floyd, Atlanta, Georgia, May 29. Photo: Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

Dozens of journalists across the country tweeted videos Saturday night of themselves and their crews getting arrested, being shot at by police with rubber bullets, targeted with tear gas by authorities or assaulted by protesters.

Why it matters: The incidents show how easy it can be for journalists to become entangled in the stories they cover, especially during a time of civil unrest.

Mike Allen
4 hours ago - Technology

Trump and Zuckerberg share phone call amid social media furor

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

In the week that President Trump took on social media, Axios has learned that he had a call Friday with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg that was described by both sides as productive.

Why it matters: With the White House and Twitter at war, Facebook has managed to keep diplomatic relations with the world's most powerful social-media devotee.

