Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios
The next generation of a machine learning language algorithm can better understand a person's instructions and intentions, OpenAI reported in a paper posted on its site today.
Why it matters: What's called "aligned" AI aims to be more honest and less toxic, biased or inappropriate — what most people consider required features for any artificial general intelligence that might be created in the future.
- "As AI systems become more powerful and take on more responsibility and make more consequential decisions, it will be increasingly important that it follow the intentions of operators — stated and unstated," says OpenAI co-founder and chief scientist Ilya Sutskever.
How it works: InstructGPT is a "fine-tuned" version of GPT-3, an algorithm that predicts what word comes next in a sentence or phrase.
- But that is "very different than safely and effectively doing a task the user wants to perform," says Jan Leike, who heads alignment research at OpenAI.
- For example, Leike says if you ask GPT-3 to explain the Moon landing to a 6-year-old, it might explain the theories of gravity, relativity and the Big Bang. "It's trying to guess a pattern if this was text on a random webpage."
- But InstructGPT returns: "People went to the Moon, and they took pictures of what they saw, and sent them back to the earth so we could all see them."
"To get to what humans want, [you] have to get humans in the system."
— Jan Leike, OpenAI
The researchers trained InstructGPT using humans who annotated and rated the models' responses to signal whether it was doing something close to what humans want.
- The results suggest InstructGPT is better at following instructions and slightly less toxic but not less biased than GPT-3.
- The model is now the default one for OpenAI's API.
Yes, but: The model still makes mistakes and is "far from fully aligned."
- It struggles with prompts based on false premises, and it can be overly deferential, giving multiple possible answers, even if one is clear from the context.
- InstructGPT's behavior is influenced by the human judgment it receives — and therefore the identities, beliefs and experiences of the people who train the models. More research is needed to make the models inclusive.
- And it can still create toxic or biased outputs if instructed, making it vulnerable to disinformation and underscoring the need for guardrails, Leike says.
Go deeper: The new version of GPT-3 is much better behaved (and should be less toxic (MIT Tech Review)