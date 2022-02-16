Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on the day's biggest business stories

Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios Pro Rata

Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas

Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top DC news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

This AI can control the fuel for fusion energy

Alison Snyder

Plasma inside the TCV tokamak. Credit: Curdin Wüthrich/SPC/EPFL

Researchers have developed an algorithm to control the hot, chaotic plasma that fuels fusion energy reactors.

Why it matters: The plasma in fusion reactors needs to be controlled in order to extract energy from the reactions. Fusion is a potential source of clean fuel that has long been promised — but not yet delivered.

Background: The goal of nuclear fusion is to harness the energy released when two atomic nuclei of hydrogen are pushed together.

  • Experimental reactors are notching advances in creating energy but to become useful as a commercial fuel source, reactors will have to generate more energy than is required to produce the reaction in the first place.
  • One approach for creating and controlling plasma is to use powerful magnets in a donut-shaped reactor called a tokamak.

How it works: The tokamak at the Swiss Plasma Center at the EPFL is used to study the optimal conditions for confining constantly-changing plasma.

  • The plasma's shape and distribution in the tokamak can be adjusted by changing the voltage in the 19 magnets that hold it in place.
  • But testing new plasma configurations by changing the interconnected conditions in the tokamak requires significant engineering and design effort.

What they did: DeepMind researchers developed a deep reinforcement learning algorithm that learned to control the magnetic coils to yield — and maintain — different plasma configurations.

  • The algorithm takes in 90 observations about the plasma and adjusts the coils to produce different plasma shapes.
  • They first trained the algorithm in a simulator then tested it in the tokamak at the Swiss Plasma Center.
  • It was able to produce a range of shapes — conventional, elongated plasmas and advanced ones, including a snowflake configuration and an arrangement of two separate plasmas at the same time, the researchers reported in the journal Nature.

The intrigue: The algorithm was able to handle a major challenge presented by the plasma — its state changes constantly. Unlike a game of Go, which a DeepMind algorithm has mastered, there aren't discrete choices to be made, Jonas Buchli of DeepMind said in a press briefing. There are "an infinite amount of possibilities."

  • "AI, and specifically reinforcement learning, is particularly well-suited to the complex problems presented by controlling plasma," Martin Reidmiller of DeepMind said in the briefing.

What's next: The results suggest there may be new ways to control the plasma, Anne White, a professor of nuclear science and engineering at MIT who was not involved in the research told Axios in an email.

  • Those might include "how to optimize control of the plasma shape and heat load at the divertor (the main heat “exhaust pipe”) dynamically during a tokamak pulse."

Keep in mind: The tokamak in the study is designed for research purposes. But the researchers say the machine learning approach could be used to test control of future reactors.

Go deeper

Ivana Saric
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Gov't watchdog says former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke broke ethics rules

Ryan Zinke, a contender for Montanas second congressional seat, speaking at an event in July 2021. Photo: William Campbell/Getty Images

Ryan Zinke, who served as interior secretary during the Trump administration, broke federal ethics rules for his continued involvement with a land development project in his hometown in Montana, according to a report released Wednesday by the department's internal watchdog.

Why it matters: Zinke is currently running for Congress in Montana, and is considered a leading Republican candidate in the race, per the Washington Post.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jacob Knutson
3 hours ago - World

U.S. warns of Russia-sponsored hackers targeting defense contractors

Brandon Wales, executive director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, speaking during a congressional hearing in November 2021. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The U.S. intelligence community warned Wednesday that Russia-sponsored hackers have repeatedly attempted to infiltrate computer networks belonging to Department of Defense contractors to steal information on weapons technologies.

Why it matters: It said that state-sponsored cyber actors have made several intrusion attempts between January 2020 and February 2022 and have acquired emails, sensitive, unclassified information and "export-controlled technology" owned by the contractors.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

  1. Health: Health workers weigh their options — Unlocking the mystery of the "never COVID" cohort.
  2. Vaccines: CDC study: COVID vaccination during pregnancy protects infants — Many Americans knowingly disagree with scientists about COVID vaccines.
  3. Politics: CDC lowers pandemic travel warning for cruise ships — Biden administration requests $30 billion for COVID response — GOP calls for Capitol to reopen
  4. Business: Coachella to return with no pandemic restrictionsMajor American banks lift mask mandates in U.S. offices.
  5. World: Hong Kong "overwhelmed" by COVID surge.
  6. Variant tracker
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

You’ve caught up. Now what?

Sign up for Mike Allen’s daily Axios AM and PM newsletters to get smarter, faster on the news that matters.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!