An AI answers one of biology's biggest problems

The structure of T1037, part of a protein from a phage that infects viruses. Credit: DeepMind

Google's DeepMind this week reported solving one of biology's long-standing problems: predicting the 3D structure of proteins.

Why it matters: Being able to determine protein structure could help to speed up drug development and aid researchers in understanding the basic biology of disease.

The problem: Predicting how physics arranges the atoms in amino acids, giving rise to the twisted and folded structure of proteins, is one of biology's toughest challenges.

  • A protein's structure determines whether and how it binds to other proteins and molecules — biological processes that underpin life.
  • The structure also plays a role in how drugs bind to proteins in the body.
  • “We have been stuck on this one problem — how do proteins fold up — for nearly 50 years," John Moult, a professor at the University of Maryland and a co-founder of the Critical Assessment of Structure Prediction, or CASP, said in a press release.

What's happening: At Monday's meeting of CASP, DeepMind announced that AlphaFold 2 — its second contender in the assessment that has happened every two years since 1994 — can reliably and accurately predict protein structures to within the width of an atom.

  • CASP teams are given the sequences of proteins or parts of proteins over the course of a few months and submit the predicted structures.
  • About two-thirds of the time, AlphaFold accurately predicted the protein structure on par with X-ray crystallography and cryo-electron microscopy, tried-and-true experimental techniques for determining protein structures that are expensive, time-consuming and a scientific art form.
  • AlphaFold is a deep-learning network trained on about 170,000 protein structures. One area where the system struggled is with groups of proteins that can distort each other's shape, Nature News reported.

Keep in mind: Determining a protein's structure is a big step, but just one in the process of developing new drugs.

  • "But DeepMind’s methods could be a way of determining whether a clinical trial will fail because of toxic reactions or other problems, at least in some cases," NYT's Cade Metz writes.

39 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden plans to ask public to wear masks for first 100 days in office

Joe Biden. Photo: Mark Makela/Gettu Images

President-elect Joe Biden told CNN on Thursday that he plans to ask the American public to wear face masks for the first 100 days of his presidency.

The big picture: Biden also stated he has asked NIAID director Anthony Fauci to stay on in his current role, serve as a chief medical adviser and be part of his COVID-19 response team when he takes office early next year.

Alison SnyderEileen Drage O'Reilly
2 hours ago - Science

What COVID-19 vaccine trials still need to do

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

COVID-19 vaccines are being developed at record speed, but some experts fear the accelerated regulatory process could interfere with ongoing research about the vaccines.

Why it matters: Even after the first COVID-19 vaccines are deployed, scientific questions will remain about how they are working and how to improve them.

2 hours ago - Podcasts

Faces of COVID creator on telling the stories of those we've lost

America yesterday lost 2,762 people to COVID-19, per the CDC, bringing the total pandemic toll to 272,525. That's more than the population of Des Moines, Iowa. Or Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Or Toledo, Ohio.

Axios Re:Cap speaks with Alex Goldstein, creator of the @FacesofCOVID Twitter account, about sharing the stories behind the statistics.