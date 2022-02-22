Ahmaud Arbery murderers found guilty of federal hate crimes

Sign up for our daily briefing
Beverly Green, with the Transformative Justice Coalition, holds a sign demanding justice for Arbery outside the Glynn County Courthouse on Oct. 18, 2020. Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images
A jury on Tuesday found the three white men sentenced to life for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery guilty of federal hate crimes.
Driving the news: Father and son, Gregory and Travis McMichael, and their former neighbor William Bryan, chased Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, and killed him while he was running in a neighborhood just out Brunswick, Ga., nearly two years ago.
Prosecutors argued that “pent-up racial anger" motivated the men to chase down and shoot Arbery.
- They presented nearly two dozen racist messages and social media posts, including Travis McMichael's regular reference to Black people as "savages" and "monkeys"
- Defense attorneys argued the three men did not chase and kill Arbery because of his race.
- The jury in the hate crimes trial included eight white people, three Black people and one Hispanic person.
What they're saying: Speaking to reporters after trial testimony last week, Arbery's father, Marcus, said “I ain’t really in shock,” according to the AJC.
- “I knew all that hate was in those men. ... It’s hard, but I’m just glad the world can see this.”
The big picture: The three men were convicted last November for Arbery's Feb. 23, 2020, murder on a street in the Satilla Shores neighborhood in Glynn County, Ga.
- The McMichaels were sentenced to life in state prison without parole, while Bryan was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole.
- Prosecutors only pursued the case after a video of the killing went viral in May 2020, sparking national anger.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.